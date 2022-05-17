The best Gallo SA12 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Shotguns are currently out of the meta in Call of Duty: Warzone, but if players have to pick one, they should go with the Gallo SA12.

Shotguns aren't bad, it is just that so many nerfs and buffs came with the Season 3: Classified Arms update. This means that there are multiple new options for all weapon categories.

Still, the Gallo SA12 can be a great backup weapon for close-up battles if a Warzone player is running an AR, SMG, LMG, or a Sniper. Adding the right attachments will give it the best loadout and instill fear in enemies' minds.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the Gallo SA12

The Gallo SA12 has been the dominant shotgun in Black Ops Cold War since its release. The weapon had its fun in Warzone for a while too, but has now kind of taken a backseat to some of the adjusted guns for the season.

That doesn't make it useless, however. The gun has simply become underused. Players who are adamant about using the Gallo SA12 can definitely make it work with a good set of attachments added to it.

Clearing out buildings, swapping weapons to surprise a pushing opponent, or simply pumping shells into a grouped-up squad in the final circle is all possible with the shotgun's best loadout.

Attachments

Here are the best attachments for the Gallo SA12 in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle: Agency Choke

Agency Choke Barrel: 21.4" Reinforced Heavy

21.4" Reinforced Heavy Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Magazine: STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

STANAG 12 Rnd Tube Stock: No Stock

The Agency Choke muzzle is a no-brainer for this shotgun. It isn't the centerpiece of Gallo SA12's best loadout, but it is certainly the glue that holds it together. It provides sound suppression and better accuracy when ADS or firing from the hip.

Follow the muzzle attachment with the 21.4" Reinforced Heavy barrel attachment. It increases the range of damage effectiveness and overall fire rate, allowing the Gallo SA12 to take down enemies that are further away even quicker.

The Tiger Team Spotlight laser attachment is next. This laser increases the overall mobility of the SA12 in COD: Warzone while also allowing players to ADS much quicker out of a sprint.

When it comes to magazine attachments, look no further than the STANAG 12 Rnd Tube. It is the only worthwhile option for the Gallo SA12 as it increases the amount of ammo in each magazine to help take out multiple players in a row.

Last up for this shotgun's best loadout is the stock attachment. Despite its name being No Stock, it is actually an attachment. Players can use it to further improve the mobility of the Gallo SA12.

Combining all of this will ensure that shotgun users can move quickly and ADS without waste. Furthermore, they can take their shots quickly and roll through anyone in their way. It is all about speed and power, which the Gallo SA12 will not lack with this loadout.

