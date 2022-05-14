The best Automaton loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Automaton is one of several weapons that have received a number of buffs in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

Many players noted the drastic shift in the meta right from the start of the season. Some of the best weapons in Season 2 have taken a back seat to guns like the Automaton in Season 3: Classified Arms.

With the right set of attachments to create its best loadout, this assault rifle can be molded into an amazing long-range weapon. Focusing on its accuracy, damage output, and bullet velocity will make it an absolute killer in this meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the Automaton

The Automaton can be very precise with this loadout (Image via Activision)

The Automaton, right out of the box, has a solid accuracy. Its low recoil is one of the reasons why players love to use it in Warzone. It is useful at any range despite its lower damage capabilities.

However, putting a good set of attachments on it will make its recoil almost nonexistent while upping the damage it can do from far away. This allows it to become one of the most powerful and useful assault rifles in the battle royale.

Attachments

Here are the top attachments to use in order to craft the best loadout for the Automaton in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

To start off the loadout, players should use the MX Silencer. This has become increasingly popular as the Vanguard weapons have taken over the meta. It suppresses sound and improves the AR's recoil control.

Players should follow that up with the ZAC 600mm BFA barrel and the M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel. Both these Warzone attachments provide even further recoil control, with the latter also increasing ADS speed.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The Automaton’s magazine capacity has been increased to 30 in the latest #Vanguard update. The Automaton’s magazine capacity has been increased to 30 in the latest #Vanguard update.

The magazine and ammunition are an important pairing for the weapon. Lengthened ammo adds bullet velocity with no set backs, making the weapon shoot the bullets farther. The 6.5mm Sakura Rounds ensures that plenty of ammo will be available during gun fights.

Typically, the optic attachment is up to the Warzone player. For the Automaton, however, the M38/Slate 2.5x Custom sight is recommended. It is great for medium-to-long range engagements and improves accuracy.

Continuing with the insane accuracy additions, the Polymer Grip and Anastasia Padded attachments will nearly erase all recoil on the weapon. The stock does this by decreasing recoil during sustained fire and also includes some flinch resistance.

Last up are the weapon Perks. Tight Grip is another attachment that reduces recoil during sustained fire. Fully Loaded ensures that players have a full ammunition reserve when they grab the Automaton from a Loadout drop.

All of the above will allow this Warzone assault rifle to excel at targeting and eliminating players from great distances without a drop in its damage. The accuracy and range of the Automaton's best loadout can't be beaten.

