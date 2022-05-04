With Season 3 of COD Warzone, close-range combat is becoming more viable than ever before. It’s ultimately a good change as it gives players more options as far as loadouts are concerned.

For those who’ve loved SMGs like the Owen, it’s time to reconsider the Sten. The weapon's poor ammo capacity has always held it back from shining like it should, given its excellent accuracy and overall control.

Given its weaknesses, the best Sten loadout in COD Warzone should aim to increase ammo capacity, provide a faster fire rate, better recoil control, and ADS. Here’s what that loadout looks like for Season 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best Sten loadout in COD Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : SA 65mm Rapid

: SA 65mm Rapid Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop or Carver Foregrip

: M1941 Hand Stop or Carver Foregrip Rear Grip : Stippled Grip or Grooved Grip

: Stippled Grip or Grooved Grip Stock : Gawain Para

: Gawain Para Optic : Slate Reflector or SA 32s

: Slate Reflector or SA 32s Magazine : 45 ACP 32 Round Fast Mags or 9mm 50 Round Drum

: 45 ACP 32 Round Fast Mags or 9mm 50 Round Drum Ammunition : Lengthened or Incendiary

: Lengthened or Incendiary Perk 1 : Acrobatic

: Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

To bring the Sten up to speed with the other SMGs, players should fit the Sten with a Recoil Booster, 65mm Rapid Barrel, and 45 ACP 32-Round Fast Mags. This is the bread and butter of the build. It provides the Sten with a faster fire rate, along with a fatter magazine. Ammo capacity was one of Sten’s huge weaknesses, so this fixes that.

For recoil control and faster ADS speed, go with the M1941 Hand Stop. Adding the Stippled Grip and Gawain Para Stock will further improve ADS speed. The Stippled Grip also doubles as an accuracy boost when fights first open up.

For fans of ZLaner, he has an alternate take on the Sten. He swaps the M1941 Hand Stop and uses the Carver Foregrip instead. This sacrifices ADS for better recoil control. ZLaner also uses a Grooved Grip over the Stippled Grip. He switches to SA 32s Optics, 9mm 50 Round Drum, and Incendiary ammunition. He argues that it could be as good as the Owen in COD Warzone with this setup.

Best perks and equipment for the Sten loadout

Perk 1 : EOD

: EOD Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3 : Amped

: Amped Secondary : User Choice

: User Choice Lethal : User Choice

: User Choice Tactical: User Choice

E.O.D. and Overkill are arguably the best in this situation. The secondary, lethal, and tactical equipment are up to you and your playstyle. Amped will keep you swapping weapons faster in COD Warzone. Frag Grenades and Semtex are always good choices, and a Combat Scout is an honest alternative.

Edited by Danyal Arabi