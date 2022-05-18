5 best weapon combinations for duos in Warzone Season 3

Even though there’s plenty of loot in Call of Duty Warzone's hot zones, the duos mode generally needs a build that can be relied upon as two allied players try to outrun the imminent gas cloud circle together. Using the create-a-class system from Vanguard’s multiplayer mode in MW Warzone, one can customize their weapons with attachments, tactical equipment, and perks to create the best Warzone loadouts.

Picking out the best combinations can be difficult with well over 100 in-game weapon choices available, especially with the new weapons arriving, which are vastly underpowered in comparison to the in-meta weapons. It might be difficult for players to get everything right from the get-go. Fortunately, this article will shed some light on useful weapon combos to use in duos.

5 effective loadouts in Warzone to annihilate the competition

Players looking to improve their performance in the game's duos mode can try out the five combinations shown below:

Bren & MW MP5

Cooper Carbine & MP40

Swiss K31 & Welgun

EM2 & PPSH-41

Kar98k MW & Milano

1) Bren and MP5 Warzone loadout drop

The Bren from Vanguard has made its way to Warzone and is an overpowered weapon, to say the least. For one, most LMGs have some downsides, but this loadout performs way better than it should. Players should definitely use this while it lasts, because a nerf seems imminent.

MX Silencer

Queen’s 705mm Royal

G16 2.5x

Hockenson SP2B

M1930 Strife Angled

6.5mm Sakura 40 Round Mags

Lengthened

Polymer Grip

Tight Grip

Fully Loaded

The MP5 was one of the most popular SMGs used until season 2 and it’s quite unlikely that anything else is going to surpass it for now. Capable of easily decimating enemies at close range, this loadout is quite potent.

Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Merc Foregrip

5mW Laser

45 Round Mags

FTAC Collapsible

At either close or long range, this loadout will make quick work of opponents. The Bren with MP5 is a combo that just can’t be resisted whether it’s on Caldera or Rebirth Island. This weapon combination is one of the most lethal choices for players who aren't into mainstay weapon choices like assault rifles and snipers.

2) Cooper Carbine and MP40 Warzone Pacific loadout drop

A useful weapon with the least recoil, the Cooper Carbine is a personal favorite, thanks to its incredible accuracy and low recoil. This loadout transforms it into a long-range behemoth.

F8 Stabilizer

22” Cooper Custom

G16 2.5x

Cooper 45W

Carver Foregrip

9mm 60 Round Mags

Lengthened

Polymer Grip

Vital

Fully Loaded

While this MP40 loadout may not have the best fire rate, it more than makes up for it with large magazines and aim control. The MP40 is an incredible weapon to get headshots with if one has the skills, so try to aim between the ears and have fun. The loadout is as follows:

Recoil Booster

Krausnick 317mm 04B

Slate Reflector

Krausnick 33M Folding

Mark VI Skeletal

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round M

Incendiary

Polymer Grip

Momentum

Quick

The Cooper Carbine & MP40 combo is one of the best in-game weapon combos for accurate players. If players can hit good headshots, these weapons won’t let them down. Featuring minimal recoil and incredible accuracy for those with the skills to complement this weapon loadout, this combination is a death wish to go up against.

3) Swiss K31 and Welgun Warzone Pacific loadout drop

The Swiss K31 is an excellent option for dealing with opponents from medium to close range. This Swiss K31 loadout focuses on enemies at medium range, with attachments that cut the weapon’s aim-down sight speed, and as long as players stay close to buildings, they won’t have to worry about anyone attacking from a distance.

GRU Suppressor

24.9” Combat Recon

Serpent Wrap

7 Rnd

Raider Stock

The Welgun emerged as one of the best SMGs in Warzone Pacific during Season 2. This weapon's biggest plus point is its high rate of fire, which can be further increased with several attachments. Although upgrading the rate of fire by too much can result in an uncontrollable weapon, this particular Welgun loadout features surprisingly low recoil. Players who haven’t used the Welgun yet should definitely give it a try using this setup.

Recoil Booster

320mm SA Shrouded

Slate Reflector

SA 43M Pack

M1941 Hand Stop

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Hollow Point

Stippled Grip

Acrobatic

Quick

There aren’t many long-range loadouts that can match the level of power this build has. The Swiss K31 is a deadly weapon in the right hands, and the Welgun is a great option as a secondary support gun. This loadout is for players who are looking to engage in close combat battles and not from a distance, so this point must be kept in mind during gameplay.

4) EM2 and PPSH-41 loadout drop

Although the EM2 does have a slow aim-down sight speed, some attachments can improve this weapon and bring it up to the same class as its impressive damage output. The EM2 loadout is shown below:

Agency Suppressor

27.4” Ranger

Field Agent Grip

40 Rnd

Axial Arms 3x

Pairing the EM2 with the Tec-9 is a no-brainer. The SMG is a close-range weapon, complementing the EM2’s longer range. It can take down hordes of enemies at close range while also being highly mobile. For a deeper dive into the attachments, check out this Tec-9 loadout in Warzone.

Full Auto Repeater

4.9” Task Force

Steady Aim Laser

STANAG 48 Rnd

Duster Stock

Players who like to use long-range assault rifles and chaotic close-range SMGs should definitely consider this killer loadout. The EM2's insane damage output paired with the Tec-9's high rate of fire are sure to put players with skills at the top of the table.

5) Kar98k MW and Milano Warzone loadout drop

Arguably the best sniper rifle in Warzone, this Kar98k loadout is a beast in the battle royale game thanks to its quick aim-down sight and high bullet velocity. If one considers himself/herself to be an expert sniper, there isn’t a better weapon in the game. It takes just one shot to the head to down an enemy, regardless of how much armor they have equipped. Here’s the suggested loadout best suited for the weapon.

Sniper Scope

Monolithic Suppressor

Singuard Custom 27.6″

Tac Laser

FTAC Sport Comb

Of all the strong weapons in Warzone, the Milano 821 is the last SMG people expected to come into meta any time soon. The Milano 821 can be built in several ways to make it a mainstay in any loadout. When coupled with the Kar98k, the close-range Milano loadout is perfect for destroying anyone who attempts to flank players.

Agency Suppressor

10.6” Task Force

Tiger Team Spotlight

Raider Stock

STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

Players will want this loadout and weapon combo to be a bit overpowered on the battlefield as a sniper. The Milano 821 has got your back as well. The Kar98 with its incredible stopping power is well complemented by the Milano 821 as a secondary weapon.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S