5 video games like Call of Duty Warzone you should play in 2022

Call of Duty Warzone has been a wonderful addition to the video game world, although it has run into some trouble of late. Since its release, the game has enjoyed a steady rise, but it has also reached a point that has seen the player count drop steadily. Warzone 2 is still some time away, but players need not worry much if they have grown tired of what Activision's battle royale adaptation offers.

The five video games listed below aren't exact replacements for Warzone. However, each of these titles is an excellent one in their own right, and they have certain features in common.

Great video game alternatives to Call of Duty Warzone

5) Battlefield 2042

There can never be a mention of a Call of Duty alternative that won't have its competitors from EA. The Battlefield series has had a long-running affair with the Call of Duty series, and Battlefield 2042 is its latest offering. There are different modes where players can battle each other as part of teams. Additionally, they can also play as different specialists who come with their skillsets.

As good as it looks, the reality of the game has been the polar opposite. Battlefield 2042 features in position five due to all these problems. While DICE has reasonably fixed the game, there's still a lot of work left. The best bet for any prospective player will be to wait for the game to enter EA Play and play it for a cheap monthly cost.

4) Hunt: Showdown

This video game is a lesser-known gem made by the same people who made Crysis. There won't be many if one compares its similarities with Call of Duty Warzone. Barring the FPS and PvP factor, barely anything connects Hunt: Showdown with Call of Duty Warzone. Yet, Crytek's release is something that every player should give a try.

The game combines PvPvE elements, which offers a complex challenge to every player. At any point in time, players must be careful about the environment and rival players. The ultimate end goal often forces players to choose between whom to go after first.

The game has also received several expansions and frequently goes on sale to make matters even better for players. The overall gothic setting is also unique and isn't found in too many games these days.

3) Halo Infinite

Like Call of Duty Warzone, the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite is available completely free. Both are FPS-styled games, and there's an upcoming feature that could significantly reduce the gap between the two games. Halo Infinite is set to get the Last Spartan Standing mode, which will work effectively as its battle royale version.

However, there are more things to enjoy in Halo Infinite aside from pure battle royale. Season 2 Lone Wolves will introduce more great additions, including new rewards. Halo Infinite has been heavily criticized as a video game due to work done by 343 Industries. However, now will be a great time to start playing the game.

2) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is similar to Call of Duty Warzone in some senses. Bungie's looter-shooter is arguably the most popular name in its genre, and the game has grown tremendously over the years. Unlike Call of Duty Warzone, Destiny 2 isn't completely free in a true sense. While it's an excellent free-to-play video game at its core, the released expansions cost a one-time charge.

Nevertheless, there's enough free content in Destiny 2 for players to enjoy. The game is actively supported with regular events and seasonal content. The expansions also go through routine sales, giving players a great opportunity to pick them up.

1) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is perhaps the closest video game substitute to Call of Duty Warzone. Respawn's battle royale game mixes elements of a hero-shooter in an excellent manner. Apex Legends has been mighty successful ever since it was released, and the game has grown in quality and player base. Aside from battle royale, different seasonal modes are routinely added to the game.

Apex Legends will soon arrive on mobile, which will be interesting (given Warzone will likely have the same fate). For anyone who might have grown tired of Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends will be the perfect video game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

