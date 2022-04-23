Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves roadmap: Dates, campaign co-op, forge open beta, and more

343 Industries has unveiled the roadmap for Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves. The season will not only launch with new maps, modes, and a brand new battle pass, but it will also bring the much-awaited co-op campaign and the open beta for forge.

Halo Infinite launched strong late last year with fast-paced arcade-like gunplay, paired with a strong campaign that sets up the next era of Halo as it smoothly transitions into an open-world setting.

However, following the launch period, interest in the title dwindled as the playerbase got bored due to a lack of new content. The lack of staple Halo game modes like co-op campaigns and forges, as well as a lackluster custom game mode, made it hard for players to stick around.

Halo @Halo



🗺: In this month's #HaloInfinite update we're discussing the team's priorities and sharing an initial look what you can expect throughout the remainder of this year – including new details on Campaign Co-Op and Forge.🗺: aka.ms/HaloInfiniteAp… In this month's #HaloInfinite update we're discussing the team's priorities and sharing an initial look what you can expect throughout the remainder of this year – including new details on Campaign Co-Op and Forge. 🗺: aka.ms/HaloInfiniteAp… https://t.co/QXorspnoRC

Season 2, set to release early next month, is bringing new content to the title, including new maps, new game modes, a new battle pass with a new armor core, and more events. 343 Industries also unveiled a new roadmap for Season 2 featuring a co-op campaign and the forge open beta. This article will take a look at what fans can expect to see in Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves.

Campaign co-op, forge open beta, and more are coming to Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves

Halo Infinite Season 2 kicks off on May 3, 2022, with new game modes, new battle pass, new maps, and limited-time events. Let’s take a look at the Season 2 roadmap.

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves

New 100 tier Battle pass

Free Armor Core (At Launch)

Earnable Credit (At Launch)

New Maps

Catalyst - Arena (At Launch)

Breaker - BTB (At Launch)

New Modes

King of the Hill (At Launch)

Land Grab (At Launch)

Last Spartan Standing (At Launch)

New Narrative Events

Interference (May 3 - May 16)

Alpha Pack (July 19 - August 1)

New Fracture Event

Fracture: Entranced (Week 1: May 24 - May 30)

New Sandbox items

Quality of life improvements

Campaign

Mission Replayable (Late August)

Campaign Co-op - Network (Late August)

Campaign Co-op - Split Screen (TBD)

Forge

Open Beta (September)

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves Roadmap (Image by Xbox)

The most exciting part about this roadmap is undoubtedly the co-op campaign and the forge open beta. However, they won’t be coming anytime soon. With an end date of November 27, 2022, Halo Infinite seems to be targeting a six-month period for each season, with a mid-season refresh. Based on previous trends, it seems that the mid-season refresh might take place in August with the campaign co-op.

The new game modes do seem to be quite an exciting addition to the title and will be available at the Season 2 launch. The familiar King of the Hill returns in Infinite. Players will fight to control an area on the map, and whoever controls it for the longest period wins.

Halo @Halo



⛰ aka.ms/HaloS2ModePrev… Knowing the rules of engagement is paramount to success. Today, we’re giving you an early look at new game modes arriving with Season 2 of Halo Infinite – Landgrab, King of the Hill, and Last Spartan Standing. #HaloLoneWolves Knowing the rules of engagement is paramount to success. Today, we’re giving you an early look at new game modes arriving with Season 2 of Halo Infinite – Landgrab, King of the Hill, and Last Spartan Standing. #HaloLoneWolves⛰ aka.ms/HaloS2ModePrev… https://t.co/pMj3n0rbxo

343 Industries is also bringing two brand new modes, Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing. Land Grab seems to be an innovative game mode where players try to capture three zones and get points. Last Spartan Standing looks like a cross between a traditional battle royale and a deathmatch.

Halo @Halo



aka.ms/HaloS2MapPrevi… Enjoy a first look at Catalyst and Breaker - two new maps coming to Halo Infinite on May 3 with the release of Season 2, Lone Wolves! #HaloLoneWolves Enjoy a first look at Catalyst and Breaker - two new maps coming to Halo Infinite on May 3 with the release of Season 2, Lone Wolves! #HaloLoneWolves🌋 aka.ms/HaloS2MapPrevi… https://t.co/MbuxV0MZJl

Infinite also introduces two new maps: Catalyst (a symmetrical arena map nested high up inside an expansive Forerunner structure) and Breaker (a pseudo symmetric BTB map set in a Banished scrapyard)

The new season's battle pass also brings new armor cores for players to earn and wear in battle. Season 2 launches on May 3, 2022 and will last till November 27, 2022. Players can jump right into the free-to-play multiplayer on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or Windows PC via Steam and the Windows Store.

