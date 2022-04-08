What's new in Halo Infinite Season 02: Lone Wolves?

Halo Infinite fans have been hungry for more in-game content, and while they may have to wait a few months before Season 02: Lone Wolves drops, some of the content has been revealed for the next major release for the Halo franchise.

May 3 is the official beginning of Season 2 of Halo Infinite, and it will bring new maps, changes to the battle pass system, and discussion of new modes.

343 Industries teased a painting that shows some concept art for the Big Team Battle map, Breaker(Image via 343 Industries)

The Season 02 trailer was brief but teased some of the content that fans can expect. The developers have confirmed two maps for the next season. 'Breaker' will be a new Big Team Battle map, and 'Catalyst' will be an Arena map.

Season 02 will see several major changes to the game, particularly the Battle Pass. According to the developers, the free track will have more customization options than before, and 1,000 CR (real-money currency) will be unlockable in the premium track of the pass.

Sigrid Eklund (Left) and Hieu Dinh (Right) are two of the Lone Wolves players can expect to see (Image via 343 Industries)

Two of the Lone Wolves that will be a part of the Season 02 content for Halo Infinite, Sigrid Eklund and Hieu Dinh, were teased. Their models showed off the unique armor style of Lone Wolf Spartans.

As far as modes go, players can look forward to a new Free-For-All named 'Last Spartan Standing,' and a new mode named 'Land Grab,' which has not been explained as of yet. Spartans can look forward to a fan-favorite return as well, with 'King of the Hill' coming back to Halo.

Season 02 of Halo Infinite will also bring more story to the game, including details on Commander Agryna and perhaps the most interesting of all, story-themed events. The developers stated that all of the cosmetics and content for the update will be themed in the 'Lone Wolf' style.

Unfortunately, Campaign Co-op still has to wait, but the developers are making progress on it. The work on that and Forge is being done parallel to Season 02, but it will still take some time. 343 Industries will have more information to share about the details of Season 02’s maps, modes, customization options, and more in April.

