Halo Infinite might be getting a new game mode called Bastion Capture Zone

According to recent leaks, Halo Infinite might finally be getting a brand new mode called Bastion Capture Zone.

The latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship first-person shooter franchise, Halo Infinite, has firmly established itself as one of the best multiplayer titles since its release late last year.

The game brilliantly balances physics-based action with satisfying gunplay and intricate map design to present a must-try title. The title's appeal is further enhanced by its free-to-play multiplayer, which requires no monetary commitment to jump right in.

However, for all its fantastic gameplay advantages, Infinite does have some lackings, one of them being new game modes. If recent leaks are to be believed, that might be changing soon.

A new game mode called Bastion Capture Zone might be coming soon in Halo Infinite

Aside from the lack of new content, one of the major complaints about the title has been its lack of innovative game modes. While the standard roster of Slayer, Capture the Flag, Stronghold, and Oddball are present in both Arena and Big Team Battle, players have been asking for something new other than Fiesta to shake up the gameplay.

A previous leak indicated that up to 14 new game modes might be coming to the game.

According to a recent leak, Bastion Capture Zone might be an upcoming game mode in Halo Infinite. The leaked description shared by InfiniteLeaks on Twitter states:

Capture Zone used for Bastion game mode. Requires capture plate. Acts as the center of the capture zone boundary. Modify size and shape of boundary in Object Properties Zone ownership decays over time when abandoned.

According to Halo Lore (Halopedia), Bastion is a shield world first introduced in Halo 5 Guardians and is also known as Shield World 0983. It was built to resemble Earth that acted as the Librarian's secret laboratory.

What the game mode might be is anyone’s guess. However, from the description, it seems like a cross between Capture the Flag and Stronghold. It is also uncertain when the game mode will be released with the upcoming mid-season patch or Season 2.

Halo Infinite is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Xbox Storefront, and players can jump into the free-to-play multiplayer right now.

