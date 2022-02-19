Halo Infinite mid-season update early patch notes: Networking, stability, performance, and more upcoming improvements

In a recent blogpost on Halowaypoint, Halo Infinite Community Manager John Junyszek discussed the upcoming mid-season update and what it will bring.

The latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship franchise, Halo Infinite, debuted to a positive reception and a massive playerbase late last year. The balance of the physics-based movement and the satisfying gunplay makes the game and its free-to-play multiplayer a must-try for everyone.

However, one area the title has been lacking in is progression. Other than grinding to Onyx and completing the battle pass, there isn’t anything to retain the playerbase.

The Halo Infinite mid-season update brings improvements across the board. This article takes a look at the early patch notes blogpost by John Junyszek.

Mid-season Halo Infinite update brings networking, stability, performance, and anti-cheat improvements across the board

343 Industries is taking a closer look at some of the things arriving in next week’s update, which is currently going through the certification process and tracking towards a Thursday, February 24 release.

aka.ms/InfiniteDevUpd… In our latest batch of #HaloInfinite news, we’ve got fresh intel on the upcoming mid-Season update, what fixes will be included, and when you can expect it to arrive. In our latest batch of #HaloInfinite news, we’ve got fresh intel on the upcoming mid-Season update, what fixes will be included, and when you can expect it to arrive.➡️ aka.ms/InfiniteDevUpd… https://t.co/RtfYPDit5s

Networking

It is highly recommended that players read Halo Infinite’s Online Experience 119 blog. Lead Sandbox Engineer, Richard Watson, outlines what’s happening during online gameplay and shares how latency, “desync,” and other factors may affect the player's experience. He also outlines the next steps, which include prioritizing better connections and fixing issues in the system itself.

To that point, next week’s update will add new telemetry that specifically focuses on gathering more data around instances of being shot around walls or corners. It will also have targeted improvements to reduce rubberbanding around vehicles and vehicle debris.

First-person animations

This update should address an issue that was preventing first-person animations from interpolating correctly. If the player has ever spotted some framerate issues while clambering or reloading (or any other first-person action), they should see those run smoothly next week.

OpTic Lucid @Lucid_TW @Halo At this pace I suppose very little is coming to Infinite until next season. For a “live service” game this is just unacceptable. @Halo At this pace I suppose very little is coming to Infinite until next season. For a “live service” game this is just unacceptable.

Campaign improvements

The game will see multiple improvements in the Campaign experience. Whether it’s addressing issues with Achievements unlocking or returning to the game via Quick Resume, the team has been working on a handful of fixes for the campaign since launch and there will be more on the way.

Stability & performance

343 Industries has been keeping a close eye on reports around stability and performance on PCs and consoles. This update will have a few improvements, but they will continue to address opportunities found internally and through tickets submitted via the Halo Support site 70.

As a live service game, adding frequent content is paramount. @Halo Good, address the bugs.But that shouldn’t be all you’re doing.Are you:Releasing new maps?When is Forge coming?Co-op?Campaign Theater or a robust photo mode?Firefight?We need CONTENT.Bug fixing is NOT content.As a live service game, adding frequent content is paramount. @Halo Good, address the bugs.But that shouldn’t be all you’re doing.Are you:Releasing new maps?When is Forge coming?Co-op?Campaign Theater or a robust photo mode?Firefight?We need CONTENT.Bug fixing is NOT content.As a live service game, adding frequent content is paramount.

BTB motion tracker

Next week, the range of the motion tracker in Big Team Battle will increase from 18m to 24m. This has been a consistent piece of community feedback in BTB, especially since the update earlier this month, and 343 Industries is happy to make it a reality with this update.

Anti-cheat improvements

The developers have mentioned that there will be multiple improvements to the anti-cheat systems in this update.

The Halo Infinite mid-season update launches on February 24, 2022.

