Halo Infinite developers address latency issues, promise fix to lag and desync in future updates

Latency and frequent desyncs from the server have been one of the biggest issues in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer experience. Ever since the shooter dropped in November last year, server connectivity was one of the biggest gripes that the community had towards 343 Industries’ title.

Fortunately, the developers seem to be aware of the problems players see with latency and desync. In a recent blog post, they opened up about some changes that they will look to introduce in future patches.

: aka.ms/HIOnlineExperi… In a special developer blog, we examine #HaloInfinite 's online gameplay and dive into how latency, "desync," and other factors may affect your experience. Read on to learn more and see what improvements we'll be targeting today and in the future. In a special developer blog, we examine #HaloInfinite's online gameplay and dive into how latency, "desync," and other factors may affect your experience. Read on to learn more and see what improvements we'll be targeting today and in the future.📨: aka.ms/HIOnlineExperi… https://t.co/IGg1qOtSeG

Some problems they discussed in the blog talk specifically about the desync between the server and the client and how that specifically leads users to experience hit registration issues and being shot around the corner.

Missing collision and “melee phasing” have also been recurring issues, which 343 Industries have discussed in great length, and will also be some of the things they will address down the line.

343 Industries plans massive multiplayer fixes for Halo Infinite

Server updates will not be the only things that Halo Infinite gamers can look forward to in the future. 343 Industries seems to have also deployed an update that brings a lot of quality-of-life changes to the matchmaking system.

The new tweaks will give more priority to ping and latency and emphasize allowing the client to connect to servers closer to its region. 343 Industries’ Lead Sandbox Engineer Richard Watson stated in the blog:

“As of today, we’ve increased the priority of low pings to our servers in the matchmaking process. This step should help you match with local players, and therefore have a better connection, more often. As you get more of these local matches, instances of playing on further data centers will also decline.”

“This morning’s update should also prevent players from “geofiltering” their online matches. Since this was impacting matches after they were put together via our matchmaker, it was causing unstable connections for the other players in the lobby.”

It’s indeed great to see that the developers are actively looking into bettering the Halo multiplayer experience. The shooter did see a fair bit of decline in their overall player base in recent weeks. Hopefully, these quality-of-life upgrades will allow it to regain its initial popularity.

Edited by Ravi Iyer