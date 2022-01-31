Halo Infinite developers disappointed by the in-game store, say "we were not delivering on value, quality, or price"

Halo Infinite multiplayer’s in-game store has been a major focal point for much of the criticism the shooter received from its playerbase ever since its launch in November last year.

Prices for some of the in-game cosmetics have been an issue that the community went at with pitchforks, and 343 Industries did start bringing in changes over subsequent updates. However, not many in the community felt that the updates were enough, and even the developers stated that they themselves were not “delivering on value, quality, or price”

Halo Support @HaloSupport The #HaloInfinite team is in the early stages of preparing a new hotfix for the Big Team Battle matchmaking errors. This update may be available as early as next Thursday, February 3rd. Stay tuned for updates and read more about the investigation here: forums.halowaypoint.com/t/halo-infinit… The #HaloInfinite team is in the early stages of preparing a new hotfix for the Big Team Battle matchmaking errors. This update may be available as early as next Thursday, February 3rd. Stay tuned for updates and read more about the investigation here: forums.halowaypoint.com/t/halo-infinit…

In a recent blogpost, 343 Industries’ Senior Community Manager John Junyszek opened up on some of the recent community feedback and the types of changes that they will be looking to introduce moving forward.

John acknowledged some of the issues the shooter has been facing over the past couple of weeks with the in-game shop and Big Team Battle, and how they will be addressing these concerns moving forward.

Halo Infinite to receive massive store pricing updates, with Purrfect Audio Helmet making a return

Halo Support @HaloSupport An issue that caused #HaloInfinite Free-For-All matches to not show stats or reward progress towards Challenges is now resolved. No download is needed for this fix. If you're still experiencing issues, submit a new ticket or update your existing ticket: support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/artic… An issue that caused #HaloInfinite Free-For-All matches to not show stats or reward progress towards Challenges is now resolved. No download is needed for this fix. If you're still experiencing issues, submit a new ticket or update your existing ticket: support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/artic…

In the blog post, John addressed the community's desire to make individual items in a bundle purchasable on their own. He suggested that this is not something that the Halo Infinite’s store currently supports and added that the developers will evaluate the “overall presentation” in Season 1.

In Season 2 they will look to polish a lot of the existing systems, and John suggests in the post:

“Our quick shift post-holidays was in recognition that we were not delivering on value, quality, or price. The offers we are running now and will continue to run throughout S1, are to help us learn what is working and what’s not. This will take time, but we know that our learnings here will positively impact Season 2 right off the bat.”

“There have also been some questions about how and if previous bundles would return to the Shop, and right now we are looking at this on a bundle-by-bundle basis. Some bundles will come back into rotation and some will be broken up to allow players to purchase their individual items. We’ll have more info to share on this in the future.”

In a small gesture of appreciation, John ends his thoughts on the store by claiming that the crowd favorite “cat ear helmet” or the Purrfect Audio will be returning to the store once again in Season 1.

With Halo Infinite’s Season 2 expected to go live in the first week of May, fans are quite interested to see the type of changes that 343 Industries will introduce to the game in coming weeks.

