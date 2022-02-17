“We will be resetting Competitive Skill Ranking” - Halo Infinite developers announce massive updates to ranked matchmaking

Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be seeing a lot of improvements in future updates, as 343 Industries look to address community feedback and make some much-requested changes in ranked matchmaking.

In yesterday’s developer’s blog, 343 Industries’ community manager, John Junyszek, addressed the issues that the shooter’s multiplayer is still experiencing. He suggested that the team has been closely monitoring both player ranks and ranked matchmaking ever since Halo Infinite's launch last year.

Halo @Halo



🎖️ Since launch we've been studying player ranks and ranked matchmaking in #HaloInfinite closely. Next Tuesday, we're excited to roll out updates to our current system and reset CSR ranks in matchmaking. Learn more about the upcoming changes on Waypoint!🎖️ aka.ms/HaloRankedFeb22 Since launch we've been studying player ranks and ranked matchmaking in #HaloInfinite closely. Next Tuesday, we're excited to roll out updates to our current system and reset CSR ranks in matchmaking. Learn more about the upcoming changes on Waypoint!🎖️ aka.ms/HaloRankedFeb22 https://t.co/dYC9N4rDKc

Junyszek noted that one of the biggest problems in the competitive system is ranked inflation and inaccurate skill assessments. These problems often lead to players being placed in unbalanced queues.

He stated:

“We will be resetting Competitive Skill Ranking (CSR) ranks so that everyone can get an updated CSR that is more indicative of their skill. Since we saw that the CSR system was being overly generous since launch, these changes are being rolled out to help bring things closer in line to where they should be. This period led to a full tier inflation of ranks and, as a result, most players should expect to be placed a full tier lower.”

Massive ranked matchmaking improvements are on the way in Halo Infinite

Halo @Halo



🟣 Twitch.tv/Halo

YouTube.com/Halo We're officially live with a #HaloInfinite Community Playdate! We're kicking things off in BTB - with Ice Unicorn rewards up for grabs if you match in alongside us. Get ready for action! We're officially live with a #HaloInfinite Community Playdate! We're kicking things off in BTB - with Ice Unicorn rewards up for grabs if you match in alongside us. Get ready for action!📺🟣 Twitch.tv/Halo📺🔴 YouTube.com/Halo https://t.co/Kn9LIjyS6D

Competitive placements will be a bit stricter once the update drops, and Spartans will find themselves a full rank tier lower than where they used to be.

Junyszek stated that when a player completes a placement match, their CSR is usually lower than where the ranked system thinks they will end up after more matches.

He cited the case of Halo 5 and commented that the system was quite similar to the previous franchise entry. The structure helped to keep the ranked grind after every reset fresh by providing players ample room to improve their CSR.

Since the ranks are reset in the middle of a season, the system will be lowered further to ensure the climb is faster once players have finished their placement matches.

The Halo Infinite developer continued:

“Since we're resetting ranks in the middle of the season, we want to reduce the disruption it may cause by raising this to Diamond 5. This will not affect most players, but it will mean Onyx players will spend less time in Diamond since the system already knows that they are likely an Onyx player."

However, the CSR changes will not be the only update that 343 Industries will be looking to implement in future patches.

Junyszek hinted at other changes that fans can look forward to and ended the blog by saying:

“We believe that these targeted changes will help improve the ranked experience for players of all skills by providing more accurate, balanced, and fair matches. That said, this isn’t the end of our updates to ranked, it's only the beginning. There is still more to go after, and we’ll continue to make updates based on your feedback and live game data”

Halo Infinite’s ranked system is gearing up for a good number of updates in future patches. Hopefully, this will improve the system significantly and make ranked matchmaking a bit more inviting.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh