How to unlock the elusive Ice Unicorn Emblem cosmetic in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite offers players a lot of rare cosmetics that they can equip and stylize their Spartans and weapons with. Perhaps one of the rarest among them is the Ice Unicorn Emblem, as it cannot be obtained by regular means.

Needless to say, the Ice Unicorn Emblem is one of the most sought-after cosmetic attachments in the shooter. However, it’s not the emblem's Legendary Rarity that makes it so notorious amongst the Halo community, as the cosmetic itself looks incredible and goes quite well on the side of any weapon, even the classic assault rifle.

Halo @Halo



🟣:

: YouTube.com/Halo/live Report in! We're officially live with our very first #HaloInfinite Community Playdate. Find us in matchmaking and you'll have the Ice Unicorn emblem waiting for you on December 8!🟣: Twitch.tv/Halo Report in! We're officially live with our very first #HaloInfinite Community Playdate. Find us in matchmaking and you'll have the Ice Unicorn emblem waiting for you on December 8!📺🟣: Twitch.tv/Halo📺🔴: YouTube.com/Halo/live https://t.co/anucOeHPwL

But the Ice Unicorn Emblem is quite elusive, and players will not be able to get their hands on it by the usual means. Hence, the emblem is not something that one can purchase from the in-game item shop, get as an unlockable cosmetic from the battle pass, or even in a Mjolnir Locker from the campaign.

The emblem can only be unlocked exclusively via the multiplayer and only after meeting certain conditions.

Getting the Ice Unicorn Emblem in Halo Infinite

The way to unlock the Ice Unicorn Emblem in Halo Infinite is rather unique. While it might sound a bit difficult to achieve, it most definitely is not. However, it does require quite a bit of patience from the side of the player.

Now, for Spartans to get the cosmetic, they will be required to play a multiplayer match against a member of the 343 Industries development team. This could be their team coder, artist, or even the director of the game, for that matter. The player just needs to be a part of the Halo Infinite development team.

While it does sound a bit complicated on the surface, 343 Industries has made it quite easy to achieve. The developers often host Playdates with the community, which is livestreamed on their official YouTube channel.

So all players will need to do is queue up for matches every time one of these Playdates is live and hope that they get placed against a member of the development team.

Since placement is not guaranteed, players are advised to keep an eye on the livestream update and queuing up for games every time they see the community event being hosted.

It’s also essential to cross-check between the players in their lobby and the ones shown on stream to see if they were placed, as accidentally or intentionally dropping out of a game against a developer can get that Spartan banned.

After concluding the match against one of the developers, players will automatically get to see the emblem in their cosmetic inventory,

