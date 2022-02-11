How to get the Perfect Circle cosmetic in Halo Infinite

Halo infinite now has an actual Halo-themed cosmetic in the game called the “Perfect Circle”, which floats above the Spartan helmet.

It’s a unique approach from 343 Industries, and fans seem to have received it quite well, calling it a good cosmetic by design, and something that is very reasonably priced.

The Perfect Circle is inspired by a Halo station's design from the franchise's lore. It has the same incandescent blue light as the Forerunner’s tech, and when equipped, it will keep rotating and leave a trail of sparkling dust behind.

Fans interested in the cosmetic will be able to get it from the in-game store for 300 credits - roughly $3 - depending on whether the player has subscribed to the Game Pass. The Perfect Circle is available right now in the store and will remain there till Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Halo Infinite fans are loving the Perfect Circle

Halo Infinite players are really liking the new Perfect Circle and feel that it is a great cosmetic to have.

343 Industries had faced a fair bit of criticism from fans in recent months, where the community was quite displeased with how expensive some of the cosmetics were in the game.

Fortunately, the developers listened to community feedback, and a couple of weeks ago they talked about how they will look to lower the prices for all the skins.

It is great to see that the developers kept their word, as the community is very pleased with not just how good the Perfect Circle looks, but also its price. One Redditor even went as far as to state,

“I think this current store is a perfect example of their experimental pricing that's occuring right now, they're trying to gauge the different values of each of these items.”

While there is still a lot of work left to be done with the Halo Infinite store, it seems that 343 Industries are on the right track, especially when it comes to bettering their microtransactions.

