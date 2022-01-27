Halo Infinite removes Behemoth from ranked matchmaking, 343 Industries looking to improve its competitive experience

After a good deal of community feedback, 343 Industries have finally decided to take down Behemoth from Halo Infinite’s ranked playlist.

The shooter’s multiplayer has had a significant number of issues over the past couple of weeks, with Big Team Battle being one of the most complained about game modes by the community since December.

Behemoth’s basic map design has also been in the community crosshairs for quite some time now, and players are not completely happy with the arena’s open-ended design.

Halo Support @HaloSupport The Ranked Arena playlist will update at 10 AM PT today to remove the map and mode pairing of Behemoth and CTF. No download is needed, but players who are in-game at 10 AM should close and re-open #HaloInfinite to ensure their playlists update. More info: forums.halowaypoint.com/t/jan-26-ranke… The Ranked Arena playlist will update at 10 AM PT today to remove the map and mode pairing of Behemoth and CTF. No download is needed, but players who are in-game at 10 AM should close and re-open #HaloInfinite to ensure their playlists update. More info: forums.halowaypoint.com/t/jan-26-ranke…

While Team Slayer and Capture the Flag are the ranked modes that are usually played in Behemoth, players are not happy with the lack of cover the map provides. Player feedback over the months has even led 343 Industries to believe that Behemoth was “not performing in ranked as intended.”

Therefore, the Halo Infinite developers have opted to remove it completely from the ranked playlist until they implement proper fixes to it, and make it boast a better competitive experience.

Halo Infinite’s Behemoth map has severe issues with design and spawn points

In their most recent community post, 343 Industries opened up quite a bit about what they found to be some of the biggest issues plaguing Behemoth in Halo Infinite. They state:

“We’ve seen enough data to show us that the map is not performing in ranked as intended. Most of this data revolves around spawning and effective cover around the map."

"Spawning on the perimeter of the bases with a direct line of sight to the flag stand, in addition to BR 75 starts, is creating a more frenetic match pace than desired. This leaves players feeling that even a well-coordinated team push into the enemy base can fall apart quickly; resulting in flag pulls being much more difficult than they should be.”

The spawn points, as well as the base map design, made it significantly harder for pre-made teams to pull off strategies as the map created a very frenetic game pace.

Hence, as it stands now, the map does not play out well for the more tactical modes like Capture the Flag or even Oddball and Strongholds for that matter, which is why they will be removing it from Halo Infinite's ranked playlist for the time being.

343 Industries further stated that:

“We’re going to take some time to address the areas mentioned above and make changes to improve the ranked Behemoth experience. If we are confident that we are able to do so successfully, and verify that through rigorous testing, then we will consider adding it back into the ranked experience in the future.”

Halo Infinite's multiplayer has been facing a lot of issues for quite some time now. Fortunately, 343 Industries seem to be listening, and hopefully they will come up with the proper fixes for both Behemoth and Big Team Battle.

