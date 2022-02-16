Halo Infinite to reportedly avail Stormfall, Midnight Frost, Pistol Mod, and Patrol Formation in the shop next week

Halo Infinite has added several new customization items and weapon models since its launch, and it could get even more significant. Since the game's release, 343 Industries has added different things, ranging from stances and charms to armour sets.

Many of these items have been part of the season and event passes. Some of these items are available for free, while others are available on the paid paths of the passes. But it's not just the passes via which players can make their weapons and armour sets look unique.

The game has an impressive store where different items are added from time to time. The store in Halo Infinite is where both premium and earnable items are available for players of different tastes. If rumours and leaks are believed, the shop can get some unique and new things in the coming days.

Halo Infinite shop to get items according to leaks

While 343 Industries often disclose upcoming things, they tend to maintain secrets at certain times. However, Halo Infinite has a vast community, and from time to time, there are leaks and inside information about upcoming items in the game.

Earlier in the day, there has been one such news in the form of a leak. The leak was released on Twitter by a reliable leaker and insider InfiniteLeaks. The source has been reliable when it comes to leaks in the past. If the recent items in the latest leak turn out to be accurate, players will get four new things from the store.

InfiniteLeaks @leaks_infinite Stormfall, Midnight Frost, Pistol Mod, Patrol Formation and various other weapon skins and armor coatings will be available in the store this week! #HaloInfinite Stormfall, Midnight Frost, Pistol Mod, Patrol Formation and various other weapon skins and armor coatings will be available in the store this week! #HaloInfinite https://t.co/OGINu3Kg7u

Stormfall is the first news item to be added: an Epic Helmet. Based on the leaked looks, the helmet seems to have a very cyberpunk look about it and will be an excellent fit for any player.

According to the leak, Midnight Frost will be an Epic Armor coating that will also be available in the store. There will also be a rare stance in Patrol Formation that players can also get from the store.

The leaked legendary weapon model (Image via InfiniteLeaks)

However, Halo Infinite is mostly about cool weapons, and there is a legendary model in the form of M90 Shroud. The legendary model resembles a modern pistol, and it remains to be seen what the reception will be for the upcoming model.

At this point, there hasn't been any confirmation of these leaks. Hence, players should remember that the actual release can change from what's being shown. Players are advised to follow official channels for confirmed information.

