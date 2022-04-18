When does Halo Infinite Season 2 release?

After a long wait, players can finally prepare for the second season of 343 Industries' Halo Infinite.

Season 2 of Infinite will be titled 'Lone Wolves,' which comes after an extremely lenghty first season that kicked off near the end of 2021. It remains unknown if each season will be as long as the first.

Just like any new season in any video game, players can expect additional content such as maps, potential weapons, and cosmetics to be added to their Spartan. All new content will become available when Lone Wolves launches on May 3, 2022.

Halo Infinite Season 2 will arrive on May 3, 2022

A closer look at the Lone Wolf Spartans coming to Season 2 (Image via 343 Industries)

Halo Infinite was released on December 8, 2021 and an open beta period for its multiplayer was made available on November 15, 2021. Season 1 of the game began at the start of that beta period.

The game itself has received plenty of content updates, including mid-season changes and special events such as Fractured Tenrai. However, players will finally get a taste of the new season as Lone Wolves will arrive in the game on May 3, 2022.

Halo @Halo



aka.ms/HaloS2MapPrevi… Prepare to take notes, because today we’re giving you a quick look at two new maps arriving in Season 2 of Halo Infinite, Lone Wolves. Introducing – Breaker and Catalyst. #HaloLoneWolves Prepare to take notes, because today we’re giving you a quick look at two new maps arriving in Season 2 of Halo Infinite, Lone Wolves. Introducing – Breaker and Catalyst. #HaloLoneWolves🌋 aka.ms/HaloS2MapPrevi… https://t.co/v6wRhT5OL2

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows on PC will all receive the Lone Wolves update at the same time. Hopefully, the new content that will be delivered will shake up the game that was said to give life to the next-generation Xbox consoles.

As the sixth installment of the main Halo franchise and third of the 'Reclaimer Saga,' many weren't sure where 343 Industries would go when it came to Halo Infinite in terms of its campaign and multiplayer action.

Halo @Halo



aka.ms/HaloS2MapPrevi… Introducing Catalyst and Breaker, two new maps coming to Halo Infinite on May 3 with the release of Season 2, Lone Wolves. #HaloLoneWolves Introducing Catalyst and Breaker, two new maps coming to Halo Infinite on May 3 with the release of Season 2, Lone Wolves. #HaloLoneWolves🌋 aka.ms/HaloS2MapPrevi… https://t.co/CDh6JapYZ9

Players are hoping a shift to the new season will see balance updates, content additions, and exciting Halo gameplay that Halo Infinite needs, and this time, 343 Industries might just be listening to them.

A new Battle Pass, a couple of new maps, a new type of Spartans known as the Lone Wolf Spartans, and some new multiplayer modes are all scheduled to be introduced in the game on May 3, 2022 when Season 2: Lone Wolves kicks off.

Edited by Mayank Shete