Certain Affinity reportedly developing 'Battle Royale' mode for Halo Infinite: Game modes, lobby size, settings, and more

According to recent reports, Certain Affinity is developing a battle royale mode for Halo Infinite, codenamed ‘Tatanka’. New data mining has also hinted towards different game modes, populated with bots and settings similar to a battle royale title.

Halo Infinite, the latest mainline iteration of the iconic first-person shooter franchise by Xbox, expands on the series to present a truly unique experience. The title combines satisfying yet balanced gunplay with physics-based arcade movements to offer a fun experience.

Paired with a free-to-play approach and fair battle pass progression, Halo Infinite, in theory, makes a fantastic package for players to jump right in. However, within a few months since launch, the player base has dwindled to lower than that of Master Chief Collection.

Despite creating an excellent Halo title, the lack of content has failed to give players a reason to stick around. The title was launched with an open-world campaign and an amazing free-to-play multiplayer. However, it could not deliver on staple Halo game modes such as co-op campaigns and forges.

343 has promised that a co-op campaign will come in mid-Season 2 and forge in Season 3. For now, there aren’t many things for the players to enjoy after completing the battle pass. With that being said, it seems like there is more new content coming to Halo Infinite, such as a battle royale mode by Certain Affinity.

Certain Affinity @CertainAffinity We’ve been part of the @Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways. Join us on our journey. bit.ly/CareersCA We’ve been part of the @Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways. Join us on our journey. bit.ly/CareersCA https://t.co/XSuS7EtLcq

Halo Infinite’s battle royale mode by Certain Affinity is reportedly being targeted for mid-Season 3 or Season 4

Certain Affinity, the studio formed by ex-Bungie developers, has been assisting 343 Industries with the development of the Halo franchise since the early days of Halo 2.

They have contributed their talents to multiple Halo titles, including Halo 2, Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and most recently, Halo Infinite. The studio is currently developing a battle royale mode for Infinite under the codename ‘Tatanaka’.

jez @JezCorden



Today, CA announced that it is "deepening" its relationship with 343i on Halo Infinite.



windowscentral.com/certain-affini… #HaloInfinite #Xbox A little while ago I revealed that Certain Affinity is working on a new game mode for Halo Infinite codenamed "Tatanka" internally.Today, CA announced that it is "deepening" its relationship with 343i on Halo Infinite. A little while ago I revealed that Certain Affinity is working on a new game mode for Halo Infinite codenamed "Tatanka" internally. Today, CA announced that it is "deepening" its relationship with 343i on Halo Infinite. windowscentral.com/certain-affini… #HaloInfinite #Xbox

Well-known industry insider Jez Corden reported that the game mode is envisioned as separate from the core multiplayer, similar to how Warzone is independent of the core Call of Duty multiplayer experience. It is being targeted for a potential mid-Season 3 or Season 4 release date.

As data mined by DeltaNews, Tatanaka will reportedly have four game modes, and they are,

Tatanka Quads

Tatanka Duos

Tatanka FFA

Tatanka Bots (100 to 60 bots)

Another well-known data miner, InfiniteLeaks, also found detailed descriptions of two modes, namely Tatanka Bots and Tatanka FFA (Free for all). The descriptions for the 60 and 100 bot variations of the modes are as follows,

Tatanka with 60 Bots - Last Team Wins! Twenty teams of 3

Tatanka with 100 Bots - Last Team Wins! Twenty-five teams of 4

Tatanka FFA with 60 Bots - Last player surviving wins! (with 60 Bots)

Tatanka FFA with 100 Bots - Last player surviving wins! (with 100 Bots)

InfiniteLeaks also found a gameplay settings menu that hints at more features in the game mode, including Respawn Token, Contamination zone, Revive, Execute and Bleedout. It also includes different operations like Capture, Supply Run, Destroy, and Hoard.

With the addition of Takanaka, the future roadmap for Halo Infinite seems quite robust. Co-op campaign, Forge and Tatanka are set for Season 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Hence, Infinite might not have supper from the dry content period anymore. However, the question remains if it will be able to bring back the lost player base?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar