Halo Infinite's rumored battle royale-like mode "Last Spartan Standing" will possibly be a permanent playlist

Halo Infinite's game modes and playlists have been debated and discussed among fans. 343 Industries has received a lot of flak in recent times over the amount of content available in the game. With the postponement of Season Two, things have been harder for the players as the relatively drier spell has irritated them.

The recent news of the Last Spartan Standing has excited fans as it is shaping up to be a rumored battle royale mode. There has been some more information about the duration of this mode which could apply once it makes its entry into the game.

Different game modes have been available to players since the game's launch. The bigger issue is the relative absence of content, and players haven't been happy about it. However, the Last Spartan Standing looks different and exciting from the available modes in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite's rumored Last Spartan Standing is likely to be a permanent playlist

There are two basic modes that players can enjoy in the game. First, there are permanent playlists available to all the players. Alternatively, limited-time events are also released in the game to mark specific occasions.

The entry of the Last Spartan Standing was rumored to be coming as part of Season Two when it was earlier announced. However, it has been revealed that the mode will be an endless game mode and not a limited-time event.

InfiniteLeaks @leaks_infinite #HaloInfinite The Last Man Standing Gamemode Will Now Be A New Playlist Instead Of A Limited Time Event After Some More Checking! - Confirmed by @hookscourt The Last Man Standing Gamemode Will Now Be A New Playlist Instead Of A Limited Time Event After Some More Checking! - Confirmed by @hookscourt #HaloInfinite https://t.co/cEww8J7n2y

This information was revealed by the Halo Infinite leaker "Leaks_Infinite," who has a solid reputation for leaks. Both Leaks_Infinite and Delta_Hub had broken the original news.

The news is sure to delight fans, many of whom have repeatedly spoken about the existing state of the game. The Last Spartan Standing being a permanent game mode also adds to the variety of the game.

What is the Last Spartan Standing mode?

A fresh leak revealed information about a new upcoming mode a couple of days back. The leaked note revealed that this mode would be called the Last Spartan Standing.

While not every detail of this mode has been announced, it is rumored to arrive with Season Two, according to the developer's original plans. However, with Season Two being pushed back, it could be possible that Last Spartan Standing could arrive earlier.

The latest rumors come on the back of a rumored battle royale mode. It has been doing rounds among the Halo circle for quite some time now, and the new mode's name sounds perfect for that.

It will be interesting to see when the Last Spartan Standing finally gets added to Halo Infinite. 343 Industries, at this point, hasn't confirmed anything, which leaves the discovery open to speculation. Only time will tell if this mode will be the full-scale battle royale mode that has been rumored to be in development.

Edited by R. Elahi