Halo Infinite Season 02 Lone Wolves Release date, new battle pass, maps, modes, and more

Xbox and 343 industries have officially unveiled the release date of Halo Infinite Season 02: Lone Wolves, along with teases for everything new that is coming to the title.

Halo Infinite is the latest iteration of the iconic Xbox’s flagship first-person shooter released to extreme fan fair late last year. The game did many things right, including a tight physics-based arena shooter, varied weapons that feel satisfying to use, and a gripping campaign that wraps up the threads left hanging in Halo 5 Guardians and opens up avenues for new storytelling.

This paired with the free-to-play multiplayer mode and day 1 launch on PC via both the Xbox Windows App and Steam, felt like a perfect setup, but it failed to deliver on some key areas.

The biggest miss from Halo Infinite has been the lack of content. The game not only launched with barebone content, missing co-op campaigns and forge staples of the franchise at launch, but it also failed to bring new and exciting content to the title aside from store cosmetics. The custom game mode is a mess, and although it was fixed later down the line, the battle pass progression was a mess at launch.

Season 02 Lone Wolves has a lot riding on it, and while it still won’t bring co-op campaigns and forge, fans of the title and franchise are hoping for new and exciting content to jump back in.

Halo Infinite Season 02 Lone Wolves launches May 3, 2022

Halo Infinite Season 02 is titled Lone Wolves and is set for a May 3, 2022 release date. The new season will not only bring a brand new battle pass with more free and premium track cosmetic content, but it will also introduce new maps, modes, and limited-time events like Season 01.

The season is themed around the Lone Wolves Spartans, who are described on a previous Halowaypoint blog post as:

"Lone Wolf Spartans are hunters. Trackers. They’re resourceful improvisers, operating deep in enemy territory without resupply or support. They’re fierce, rugged, and prefer to work alone—but they’re still loyal to the Spartan pack."

343 also showcased two of the Lone Wolves Spartans, Spartan Sigrid Eklund and Spartan Hieu Dinh. Halo Infinite will dive more into its story throughout the season with a mix of cinematics, story-themed events, Battle Pass items, and more that embody the Lone Wolves theme.

Halo Infinite Season 02 Lone Wolves also brings two new armor cores, a free "Lone Wolves" armor core, and a steampunk, fallout-like "Fracture" armor core included in the battle pass. It will also bring two new maps, an Arena map named “Catalyst” and a BTB map named “Breaker.”

The new modes in Season 02 include "Last Spartan Standing," a free-for-all elimination mode, as well as a new mode named "Land Grab," along with the return of an updated, all-time favorite mode, "King of the Hill."

Along with playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and maps, Halo Infinite Season 02 Lone Wolves seems stacked with new content that does seem exciting. However, whether it will be able to bring back players and get everyone excited, with the lack of co-op campaigns and forge mode, is an entirely different question on its own.

The Halo Infinite Season 02 Lone Wolves launches on May 3, 2022, for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Season X|S. Players can jump right into the multiplayer mode for free, or get the Campaign on all storefronts. The Campaign is also included in both Game Pass for PC and Console.

