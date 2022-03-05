×
Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves: New maps, game modes, spartan armor core, and more

Season 2 is titled Lone Wolves (Images by 343 Industries)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 05, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Feature

343 Industries has officially announced Season 2 of Halo Infinite, titled Lone Wolves. It brings two new maps, two new game modes, and a new armor core.

Unfortunately, the co-op campaign and Forge won’t be coming anytime soon. The former is now being targeted for mid-season 2, while Forge has been delayed to Season 3.

With Season 2 Lone Wolves set for May 3, let’s take a look at what’s coming.

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves is bringing lots of features, but still no co-op campaign or Forge

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves kicks off on May 3, almost six months after Season 1 Heroes of Reach. Earlier today, Joseph Staten, the Head of Creative of Halo at 343 Industries, shared on Halowaypoint what the studio has planned for Season 2 Lone Wolves.

Lone Wolves of Halo Infinite

As the theme of Season 2, 343 Industries is introducing the Lone Wolves Spartans. Staten described it as:

“Lone Wolf Spartans are hunters. Trackers. They’re resourceful improvisers, operating deep in enemy territory without resupply or support. They’re fierce, rugged, and prefer to work alone—but they’re still loyal to the Spartan pack.”
In our latest #HaloInfinite Update, we share insights into what the team is currently focused on, outline what's at the top of our priority list, and reveal new details on what's coming with Season 2.🎮 aka.ms/HaloInfiniteMa… https://t.co/uVF1Gka0ar

He also introduced two Spartan Lone Wolves: Spartan Sigrid Eklund and Spartan Hieu Dinh. The armor of the Lone Wolves is expected to be achievable through the battle pass.

Fracture armor core

New Free Fracture Armor Coming in Season 2.#HaloInfinite https://t.co/PL9kIveILz

Following several leaks, 343 Industries confirmed the Fracture armor core. With a bulky, post-apocalyptic “fallout” like armor, it will certainly be interesting to see in the arena.

New game modes

Season 2 Lone Wolves is bringing two new game modes, “Last Spartan Standing,” a free-for-all elimination mode, and “Land Grab,” and bringing back the iconic “King of the Hill” game mode.

New maps

▶️Upcoming Maps Season 2:✅Breaker (BTB map)✅Catalyst (Arena map).#HaloInfinite https://t.co/FIt0uGz2gD

For new maps, Season 2 Lone Wolves is bringing one Arena map named “Catalyst” and one BTB map named “Breaker.”

Co-op campaign and Forge

Unfortunately, despite massive fan demand, co-op campaigns and Forge aren’t coming anytime soon, with a four-player co-op campaign set for later in Season 2 and Forge being delayed to Season 3.

All in all, Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves seems interesting, but it still does not wholly scratch the lack of content itch.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
