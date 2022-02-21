Halo Infinite to reportedly receive 10 new maps in future updates, with at least 2 dedicated to Big Team Battle

Recent Halo Infinite leaks and rumors have speculated that the recently released shooter might be receiving 10 new maps in upcoming updates.

The Halo insider, who goes by the Twitter handle HaloHuggGG, recently revealed that 343 Industries are currently working to bring several new maps to the multiplayer title, two of which will be catering to the Big Team Battle mode specifically.

“New Maps? A while back, before the launch of the beta, data miners found a list of twenty plus maps for Halo Infinite. We can confirm that we know of at least another ten maps in the pipeline for the game in various stages of development. More info to follow soon!”

Halo Infinite developers might be introducing a lot of new maps soon

What gives this rumor and speculation significant weight is HaloHubGG’s reputation and how often this particular handle has been quite accurate with their leaks and insider news. This is why many in the community believe that 343 Industries will definitely be looking to introduce new maps to the shooter’s multiplayer.

@HiddenReach Atleast 2 dedicated BTB maps in the pipeline right now... We have multiple reports that one is already ready for S2 launch

Additionally, it’s also true that Halo Infinite is not enjoying the same amount of popularity as it did at launch. Apart from various bugs and exploits, one of the major reasons has been the lack of content in the multiplayer mode.

Players were forced to repeatedly play the same 10 maps that were introduced at launch, which ultimately forced many to lose interest in the title.

Hopefully, these rumors about the new maps do not remain as just community speculation, and that the Halo Infinite developers finally do add some spark back to the latest iteration of the iconic shooter.

However, if the new maps do drop in future updates, it’s not quite certain whether they will be available in a couple of weekends down the road or only in Season 2. The shooter’s Season 2 is expected to drop sometime in the first week of May, and it’s highly likely that the new maps along with newer gamemodes will be a part of the new season.

