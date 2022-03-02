"Honeymoon period for Halo Infinite has ended": Fans are enraged with lack of roadmap and overall direction

343 Industries made an unexpected and bold decision with Halo Infinite's multiplayer when it was made available to all the players for free.
The decision was taken with a focus on live service, and it was anticipated that the game would be a huge success. While the start of the game was massive, the situation has now changed in the three months since its release.
Although that's not a very accurate number, the player count has taken a hit on the Steam version. However, there's a brewing problem beyond the number of players, as many are unhappy with the developers.
The delayed seasons and lack of future roadmaps and playlists are several issues plaguing the multiplayer scene. Some fans are skeptical if the game is losing its sheen and moving along the path for trouble.
The lack of progress of Halo Infinite's multiplayer is frustrating for many fans
Halo Infinite's multiplayer did indeed have a great start, and most of it came down to its accessibility. The fact that a premium game is being made available at no extra cost is amazing for players. The accessibility also ensured that Halo Infinite would be the first Halo game for many new players.
Some users have already stated that the honeymoon phase is over, and the game is becoming a botheration for them. But a live service game's most crucial part is the service. That is one area where 343 Industries seem to be failing, and the lack of clarity is irritating many.
Many fans have felt that the start of the launch was slow in a grander context. One fan's hoping it turns out to be like a typical anime which starts slow but picks up pace.
The game has a separate campaign that players need to buy separately or access on the Game Pass. The campaign has many fans, but many players believe that the multiplayer falls off in comparison.
The overall lack of content has caused many fans to turn away from the game.
While Halo Infinite has more than 20 million Spartans, many like this user here stated how the lack of content makes it hard for them to play the game.
Fan-favorite modes like the Forge are still to become available. This has led many players to believe that the multiplayer should have been released a much more complete state.
There have been issues with bugs. Many of them have been fixed but there are still some which are reducing the satisfaction level of fans.
Due to the grave situation, players are even ready to switch to other free-to-play options on the market.
It remains to be seen how things will shape up in the near future for the game's multiplayer. There has been a recent roadmap by 343 Industries but player expectations are higher than what the developers are meeting.
Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!