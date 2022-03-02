"Honeymoon period for Halo Infinite has ended": Fans are enraged with lack of roadmap and overall direction

343 Industries made an unexpected and bold decision with Halo Infinite's multiplayer when it was made available to all the players for free.

The decision was taken with a focus on live service, and it was anticipated that the game would be a huge success. While the start of the game was massive, the situation has now changed in the three months since its release.

Although that's not a very accurate number, the player count has taken a hit on the Steam version. However, there's a brewing problem beyond the number of players, as many are unhappy with the developers.

The delayed seasons and lack of future roadmaps and playlists are several issues plaguing the multiplayer scene. Some fans are skeptical if the game is losing its sheen and moving along the path for trouble.

The lack of progress of Halo Infinite's multiplayer is frustrating for many fans

Halo Infinite's multiplayer did indeed have a great start, and most of it came down to its accessibility. The fact that a premium game is being made available at no extra cost is amazing for players. The accessibility also ensured that Halo Infinite would be the first Halo game for many new players.

Some users have already stated that the honeymoon phase is over, and the game is becoming a botheration for them. But a live service game's most crucial part is the service. That is one area where 343 Industries seem to be failing, and the lack of clarity is irritating many.

Wombowastaken 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 @Wombowastaken_ Can we be honest? The 'Honeymoon' period for Halo Infinite has ended.



I think the reason it was so exciting is because pc players like me haven't had a new Halo campaign since Halo 4. (2012, so about 9 years)



Multiplayer is boring and unfinished. I've stopped playing the game. Can we be honest? The 'Honeymoon' period for Halo Infinite has ended.I think the reason it was so exciting is because pc players like me haven't had a new Halo campaign since Halo 4. (2012, so about 9 years) Multiplayer is boring and unfinished. I've stopped playing the game. https://t.co/P0pszT2JfH

Many fans have felt that the start of the launch was slow in a grander context. One fan's hoping it turns out to be like a typical anime which starts slow but picks up pace.

Anthony Skywalker @Annferknee



It starts out slow but gradually gets better as it evolves into greatness.



Please prove me right 343i I'm hoping Halo Infinite Multiplayer Content turns out to be like Anime.It starts out slow but gradually gets better as it evolves into greatness.Please prove me right 343i I'm hoping Halo Infinite Multiplayer Content turns out to be like Anime.It starts out slow but gradually gets better as it evolves into greatness.Please prove me right 343i 🙏🙏🙏

The game has a separate campaign that players need to buy separately or access on the Game Pass. The campaign has many fans, but many players believe that the multiplayer falls off in comparison.

🦖Storm the Prediction Man™🦖 @ARCTIC_ST0RM I love Halo, Halo Infinite is fun sometimes. But holy ever loving christ I can't deny how absolutely dreadful this game's multiplayer has been. Campaign is great! But holy hell multiplayer has been a dreadfest, I'm already feeling burnt out on the game. I love Halo, Halo Infinite is fun sometimes. But holy ever loving christ I can't deny how absolutely dreadful this game's multiplayer has been. Campaign is great! But holy hell multiplayer has been a dreadfest, I'm already feeling burnt out on the game.

The overall lack of content has caused many fans to turn away from the game.

Wyatt @UncreativGamer Haven’t held any interest in Halo Infinite since January, not once did a multiplayer match feel engaging or rewarding Haven’t held any interest in Halo Infinite since January, not once did a multiplayer match feel engaging or rewarding https://t.co/Js1HkVEsOZ

While Halo Infinite has more than 20 million Spartans, many like this user here stated how the lack of content makes it hard for them to play the game.

Kiwi 🇺🇦🇺🇦 @Kiwi_Pan92006 343 Industries Support ✪ @haloticket With over 20 million Spartans joining us back in December, we’re thrilled to announce that we still have around 800 players left.



Halo infinite is definitely one of the Halo launches in Halo history.



Thank you, everyone, for joining us on this next step, in our great journey. With over 20 million Spartans joining us back in December, we’re thrilled to announce that we still have around 800 players left. Halo infinite is definitely one of the Halo launches in Halo history. Thank you, everyone, for joining us on this next step, in our great journey. https://t.co/pIyQATTv5o i like halo infinite just i don’t have any motivation to play the multiplayer twitter.com/haloticket/sta… i like halo infinite just i don’t have any motivation to play the multiplayer twitter.com/haloticket/sta…

Fan-favorite modes like the Forge are still to become available. This has led many players to believe that the multiplayer should have been released a much more complete state.

Light Knight 🎮SCVI Season 3 Plz @KjoLightHunterS Halo Infinite was released out of order,Seeing the lack of multiplayer content and Seeing the playerbase decline this badly.

The campaign should have been released on November of last year while the multiplayer and forge should have released together later this year. Halo Infinite was released out of order,Seeing the lack of multiplayer content and Seeing the playerbase decline this badly.The campaign should have been released on November of last year while the multiplayer and forge should have released together later this year.

There have been issues with bugs. Many of them have been fixed but there are still some which are reducing the satisfaction level of fans.

Ambassador Michael @AmbassMike Well I finally got my first annoying bug in Halo Infinite's multiplayer. Completed all my challenges just for the ultimate weekly to be bugged and not count completions so i can't get the reward. That really sucks man. This stuff is just unacceptable. Well I finally got my first annoying bug in Halo Infinite's multiplayer. Completed all my challenges just for the ultimate weekly to be bugged and not count completions so i can't get the reward. That really sucks man. This stuff is just unacceptable.

Due to the grave situation, players are even ready to switch to other free-to-play options on the market.

SuperKaath @Super_Kaath All I want to play atm is fortnite, just less bullshit than others and bows. Hoping when Halo infinite drops multiplayer campaign.. it might change it! All I want to play atm is fortnite, just less bullshit than others and bows. Hoping when Halo infinite drops multiplayer campaign.. it might change it!

It remains to be seen how things will shape up in the near future for the game's multiplayer. There has been a recent roadmap by 343 Industries but player expectations are higher than what the developers are meeting.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman