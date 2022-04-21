Halo Infinite Season 2 brings new game modes, King of the Hill, Land Grab, Last Spartan Standing, and more

Halo Infinite has officially showcased three new game modes for the upcoming Season 2, titled Lone Wolves. The three new modes include the return of King of the Hill along with two new modes, Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing.

The new modes will launch on May 3, 2022, alongside two new maps, a new battle pass, and new armor cores, as part of Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves.

Halo Infinite is the latest iteration of the iconic first-person shooter franchise by Xbox. Infinite brilliantly balances fun physics-based arcade movement with balanced gunplay to present an amazing multiplayer title.

The easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay loop paired with the free-to-play monetization makes it very approachable for new and old franchise players.

While Halo Infinite was undoubtedly the best FPS game last year, it failed to live up to expectations due to a severe lack of content. The game did not include staple Halo game modes like co-op campaigns and forge.

Furthermore, the unusually long Season 1 also meant a lack of new content and dispersed the player base. However, that seems to be changing, with Season 2 bringing new game modes, new maps, and new cosmetic items in the battle pass.

King of the Hill makes its debut in Halo Infinite Season 2 with Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing

Season 2 introduces new game modes. The new game modes are King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing. Unique game modes will be available alongside the existing roster of Arena and Big Team Battle modes.

Halo @Halo



⛰ aka.ms/HaloS2ModePrev… Knowing the rules of engagement is paramount to success. Today, we’re giving you an early look at new game modes arriving with Season 2 of Halo Infinite – Landgrab, King of the Hill, and Last Spartan Standing. #HaloLoneWolves Knowing the rules of engagement is paramount to success. Today, we’re giving you an early look at new game modes arriving with Season 2 of Halo Infinite – Landgrab, King of the Hill, and Last Spartan Standing. #HaloLoneWolves⛰ aka.ms/HaloS2ModePrev… https://t.co/pMj3n0rbxo

Aside from these there, 343 introduces new playlists such as Rumble Pit, Ninja Slayer, Vampireball, and Rocket Repulsors.

King of the Hill

King of the Hill has been an iconic game mode in Halo since the first title back in 2001. While the developers at 343 have tuned to mode to be more modernized, the gameplay loop remains the same.

Two teams of players will spawn on the opposing sides of the map, with a neutral area marked ‘hill’ will also spawn. The team will then be content to capture the area and hold it for the longest time. Every second a team holds an area with no opponent present, they will gain one point and fill the meter.

The first team to complete their meter wins. The area gains a point and a new hill spawns somewhere else on the map. This gameplay loop continues until a team has won the desired point, where after they win the match.

Halo @Halo



aka.ms/HaloS2MapPrevi… Enjoy a first look at Catalyst and Breaker - two new maps coming to Halo Infinite on May 3 with the release of Season 2, Lone Wolves! #HaloLoneWolves Enjoy a first look at Catalyst and Breaker - two new maps coming to Halo Infinite on May 3 with the release of Season 2, Lone Wolves! #HaloLoneWolves🌋 aka.ms/HaloS2MapPrevi… https://t.co/MbuxV0MZJl

Land Grab

Land Grab is a new model for the Halo franchise. The map spawns in three neutral areas to capture the two opposing team players. Once the player captures an area, the map locks the area and gives the team a point.

Once the three points are captured, there is an intermission before the three new points spawn. The first team to reach 11 points wins the match. If a team is one point away from victory, two zones will spawn instead of one. If both the teams are one point away from winning, only one area will spawn for the teams to fight it out.

Certain Affinity @CertainAffinity We’ve been part of the @Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways. Join us on our journey. bit.ly/CareersCA We’ve been part of the @Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways. Join us on our journey. bit.ly/CareersCA https://t.co/XSuS7EtLcq

Last Spartan Standing

The Last Spartan Standing is a unique game mode that blends in Big Team Battle and battle royale. 12 players will spawn on a Big Team Battle map with a confined loadout and five respawns. Once a player runs out of respawning, they lose. The last player standing wins the match.

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves is set to launch on May 3, 2022, and players can jump right into the free-to-play titles today on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Xbox Store.

