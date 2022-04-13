King of the Hill is rumored to get a tactical variant in Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves is yet to arrive, with a release scheduled for May 3, but players have a sneak peek of what's to come.

There hasn't been much information, and 343 Industries has released a short teaser trailer of things to come. Fan-favorite King of the Hill is set to emerge as a new model among the confirmed features and modes. There is even better news for fans as rumors have now stated that there will be a tactical variant to the mode.

King of the Hill is one of many things that will be added to Halo Infinite in the coming days. As far as the complete list is concerned, there could be more reveals as May 3 approaches. Some of the content set to appear has been expected for some time now. What is new has been recent reveals about the upcoming King of the Hill, incidentally via unofficial channels.

Halo Infinite rumors hint toward King of the Hill receiving a tactical variant

The latest rumor comes from InfiniteLeaks, which is highly reliable regarding leaks and rumors related to Halo Infinite. Earlier on April 13, there was a tweet about King of the Hill getting a tactical variant.

King of the Hill has been a fan-favorite mode for players of the Halo games. Fans were reportedly irritated in the past, with 343 Industries locking such content as part of future updates. It has been better late than never, as Season 2 Lone Wolves will introduce it to the game.

Perhaps to make it up to players, 343 Industries has rumoredly decided to keep the tactical variant of the model. If it turns out to be accurate, it will be even more exciting for players. Tactical variants rely more on teamwork and strategies over mere run and gun. Hence, it could result in players making the necessary adjustments if they want to win.

It should be noted that the news of King of the Hill is a mere rumor and hasn't been officially stated. Players should take the news with a grain of salt as the original release may or may not be different from the rumored information stated above.

What is King of the Hill?

King of the Hill is similar to modes like zone capture in some of the more popular titles. Players must capture the "hill," a moving zone that periodically shifts as the game continues.

Gamers should either capture the zone for the longest duration or for a prementioned time target. The mode is available as part of FFA and team-based playlists. If it gets a tactical variant, it will only be a team-based mode.

Edited by Shaheen Banu