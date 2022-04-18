What content is launching with Halo Infinite Season 2?

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves will provide players with new locations to battle and new modes to try.

The user base has been very vocal about a lack of content and balancing. The first season of Infinite started when the multiplayer entered its beta period in November 2021.

That is quite the long first season, considering Lone Wolves still has a couple of weeks until it launches on May 3. Many gamers are hoping the wait is worth it after new maps, modes, and Spartans were revealed.

All content revealed to be launching with Halo Infinite Season 2

A promotional image for Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves (Image via 343 Industries)

There will be new maps to try, new multiplayer modes to play, new Spartans joining the lore, a new Battle Pass for players to grind through, and perhaps more surprises along the way.

Lone Wolves Battle Pass

Details regarding the Lone Wolves Battle Pass are scarce, but the system will work just as it did in Season 1. It will be a permanent Battle Pass that can be completed even after Season 2 ends and will have up to 100 Tiers.

Weekly challenges will see improvements from 343 to ensure they are obtainable and refreshed adequately. Ultimate Rewards will also see improvements and remove emblems and backdrops from their pool.

New maps

Catalyst and Breaker are the two new multiplayer maps coming with Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves. A trailer was released that gave a brief overview of the two new maps.

Catalyst appears to be a symmetrical map inside the Forerunner structure with a lush scenario within. Breaker is set in the Banished scrapyard filled with debris used as bases and for cover.

New mods

Halo @Halo



aka.ms/HaloS2MapPrevi… Introducing Catalyst and Breaker, two new maps coming to Halo Infinite on May 3 with the release of Season 2, Lone Wolves. #HaloLoneWolves Introducing Catalyst and Breaker, two new maps coming to Halo Infinite on May 3 with the release of Season 2, Lone Wolves. #HaloLoneWolves🌋 aka.ms/HaloS2MapPrevi… https://t.co/CDh6JapYZ9

Three new multiplayer game modes are on the way. Last Spartan Standing is a free-for-all elimination-style mode. King of the Hill is self-explanatory, but it isn't known if it will be for individuals or team-based.

The third mode coming to Halo Infinite is known as Land Grab, a mix of King of the Hill with other modes. There are plots scattered around the map that users must control to win.

New Spartans

Season 2 will be centered around the "Lone Wolf" theme. That will see the Lone Wolf Spartans introduced, but not much has been revealed regarding their place in the storyline.

Some lore will likely be published regarding the Lone Wolf Spartans, and they will have a place in the Battle Pass. Gamers can expect special Lone Wolf cosmetics or even full Spartan suits to fit the theme.

Battle royale

Active @ActiveE HALO INFINITE BATTLE ROYALE HAS BEEN CONFIRMED!



OH MY WORD! HALO INFINITE BATTLE ROYALE HAS BEEN CONFIRMED!OH MY WORD! https://t.co/2sxYCubrlo

This is a long shot, but Halo Infinite could see its BR mode arrive any day. While everything else has been confirmed, this is hopeful thinking on behalf of fans.

A battle royale mode is said to be in development, and if Halo Infinite Season 2 is as long as Season 1, there's a significant chance that the BR version of Halo may be ready within the season.

Edited by Ravi Iyer