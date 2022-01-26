Crytek officially confirms Crysis 4

After the title was recently leaked, Crytek officially announced a fourth entry in the sci-fi first-person shooter franchise, Crysis 4. Developed by Crytek on their Cry Engine, the first Crysis was released in 2007. The game pushed the graphical limit.

The title received two sequels, Crysis 2 in 2011 and Crysis 3 in 2013, both amazing in their own right. However, the franchise went on a hiatus for nearly a decade after that.

Recently, all three titles were remastered for the modern generation in 2020-2021. With Crytek officially announcing a fourth installment in the franchise, it is surface to say that Crysis is officially back to push the hardware to its absolute limit.

Will it run Crysis 4?

While the development of Crysis 4 was speculated and leaked during the Nvidia database breach, it was not outright confirmed until a recent leak by Crytek China over on Bilbil.

A few hours later, the leak was followed, with Crytek officially confirming the new Crysis title, Crysis 4. Crytek announced the title formally by saying,

It’s something you have been asking us for a long time, so it’s now finally time to confirm – yes, a new Crysis game is happening!

When it was released back in 2007, Crysis was a graphical masterpiece for its time, presenting never-before-seen realistic graphics that pushed the limit towards the uncanny valley. However, these beautiful visuals required nothing but the best of the best hardware, birthing the “can it run Crysis?” meme.

Aside from the graphical fidelity, all three Crysis titles were terrific games on their own, telling a fantastic sci-fi story set in futuristic earth invaded by aliens. The players took on the role of Prophet, who has a powerful exoskeleton called the nanosuit, giving him enhanced physical strength, speed, defense, and cloaking abilities.

Over the three games, the story followed the Prophet from his journey on a North Korea-occupied island to a war-torn New York. While Prophet’s helmet was teased in the Crysis 4 reveal, with Crysis 3 ending the story of Prophet in a conclusive way, it’ll be interesting to see where the franchise takes the story next.

With the modern generation of consoles pushing the limit for seamless 4k 120fps gaming, Crysis 4 will undoubtedly have been amazing to play. Hopefully, the eternal question of "will it run Crysis?" be finally answered with a resounding yes.

