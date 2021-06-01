Crysis Remastered Trilogy announced for Fall 2021 release

Crytek, the developer of the widely popular Crysis series, announced today that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released in the Fall of 2021.

Crytek is pleased to announce Crysis Remastered Trilogy, coming to consoles and PC this fall.https://t.co/V1Nw20FehU — Crytek (@Crytek) June 1, 2021

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, while being backward compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The announcement comes after a series of teases: Trilogy bundles remastered versions of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3. According to the reveal trailer, the games have been “enhanced for next-gen.” This remastered trilogy is being co-developed by Saber Interactive.

Players not familiar with the franchise will be able to play through the whole storyline from the very beginning with this all-in-one bundle.

Crytek’s official blog post read:

“Players will be transported through North Korean islands, to New York City where they’ll have to save humanity from a deadly virus, to the finale where they’ll be on a revenge mission to uncover the truth about C.E.L.L.”

Crysis Remastered Trilogy releasing in Fall 2021

The remastered version of the first Crysis title was released in September 2020. That sparked a conversation among fans about potential remasters of the second and third titles of the series.

"We're excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware,"

said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead.

"Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure."

Few Crysis Remastered Trilogy details



- single-player remasters

- Crysis 2&3 can be bought separately

- developed with Saber Interactivehttps://t.co/v0UXXnTeZO pic.twitter.com/36BCC6MyvJ — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 1, 2021

Crytek’s official blog-post mentions “single-player remasters” of the games. So, it is not yet clear at the time of this writing whether the remastered trilogy bundle will include the multiplayer components of Crysis 2 and 3.

Based on the Trilogy bundle, remastered versions of Crysis 2 and 3 can be bought separately, according to Crytek, presumably so that Crysis Remastered owners don’t have to buy the game twice.