The best UGR loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The UGR submachine gun from Black Ops Cold War has arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

This addition has bolstered the number of usable guns in the battle royale. Once Season 3 came around, the meta shifted drastically, and now just about any weapon is viable with the right attachments.

When it comes to the UGR, it excels with its mobility and damage output. The best loadout for the weapon in COD: Warzone Season 3 will take those bright spots and make them shine even brighter.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the UGR

The UGR already has an outstanding fire rate, so it is best to choose attachments that focus on other stats. Making the player faster with the gun, whether movement or shooting speed, should be prioritized.

Beyond that, dealing damage and ensuring shots land accurately should be next in line. Boosting its high-performing attributes will keep the UGR in the conversation of the best SMGs in the Warzone.

Of course, it is a submachine gun, so it won't be able to beam enemies from across the map. Utilize its best loadout, but couple it with a powerful AR or sniper rifle to make it truly effective.

Attachments

Here are the attachments for the best UGR loadout in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 10.7″ Task Force

: 10.7″ Task Force Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

: KGB Skeletal Stock Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The GRU Suppressor is a wonderful muzzle attachment. Start the loadout by placing this on the UGR. Not only does it silence the weapon and conceal muzzle flash, but it also helps with vertical recoil control.

For the barrel attachment, choose the 10.7" Task Force. This boosts the weapon's damage output by increasing overall damage, effective damage range, and bullet velocity.

After that, go with the Tiger Team Spotlight laser attachment. It does provide a visible laser that enemies can see, but it assists with hip-fire accuracy and provides a shorter reveal distance of enemies.

The KGB Skeletal Stock is where the mobility additions come in. Hip fire accuracy takes a bit of a hit from this attachment, but players will receive a massive increase in sprint to fire time and aim walking movement speed.

The last attachment for the UGR in Warzone Season 3 should be the Serpent Wrap. This rear grip attachment is a fan favorite for BOCW weapons in the battle royale. It has one job, and that is to speed up ADS time.

This UGR loadout will dominate the tight-knit engagements of Rebirth Island and be a great backup to a longer-range weapon on Caldera. Players will be surprised when they see just how much of a punch the smaller SMG packs.

