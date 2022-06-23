JGOD reveals the best loadout for new meta SMG Marco 5 in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty fans are rejoicing as the latest season of Warzone and Vanguard is now live. Called Mercenaries of Fortune, the fourth season brings new weapons for players to wield. Suffice to say, it is looking to shake the current meta with an all-new Macro 5 SMG, UGM-8 LMG and the Vargo-S assault rifle. The lattermost is expected to launch later this season.

JGOD, one of the most renowned Call of Duty YouTubers when it comes to discussing Warzone updates and metas, has revealed his recommended Marco 5 build. His choice of attachments and perks is meant for a single build class and an Akimbo-based class. These loadouts will be discussed further in this article.

JGOD discusses best Marco 5 attachments and perks in Call of Duty Warzone

The Marco 5 is the preferred weapon of choice for Captain Carver Butcher, one of the new operators introduced in Mercenaries of Fortune. He has every reason to love this weapon, since it is Vanguard's first Akimbo capable SMG.

The Marco 5 is exceptional at close range due to its incredible rate of fire, high damage output and dual-wielding. Suffice to say, such a weapon will make the player an absolute powerhouse. Its recommended loadouts are as follows:

Loadout 1

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Optic: Slate Reflector

Barrel Imerito 342mm 04P

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums

Ammunition: Subsonic

Stock: Perfetto Esatta

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Momentum

Perk 2: Quick

The purpose of this loadout is to produce a higher elimination per game. In that regard, the recoil booster will enable a steady recoil whose pattern won't be hard to master. The extended ammunition would enable a higher damage output and range, which makes this weapon viable in medium-ranges.

Loadout 2

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Botti 285mm Custom

Optics: 1229/ Slate 3.25x Custom

Stock: Botti HF folds

Underbarrel: Disabled by Akimbo

Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear handle: Pine Tar Grip

Perk 1: Akimbo

Perk 2: Quickly

This loadout brings the Akimbo ability of Marco 5 to play. By dual wielding this SMG, players will be able to melt their enemies due to its absolute firepower. However, this weapon is strictly effective in short ranges and players can only use the hipfire spray bullets.

The loadout's strength is balanced by the shaky recoil, which is due to the underbarrel being blocked by the Akimbo perk. Furthermore, it is ineffective at medium to long ranges since aiming down sight is disabled.

Loadout 3

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Optic: Slate Reflector

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk 1: Frenzy

Perk 2: Defender

This loadout is aimed at making an easy-to-build balanced loadout. Since the Marco 5 needs to be leveled up to unlock new attachments, this loadout mixes some of the lower level options to allow players to dominate in the early stages after unlocking the weapon.

How to acquire the Marco 5 in Call of Duty Warzone

The Marco 5 in action (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty players can unlock this new SMG with the Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune Battle Pass. Located at Tier 15, this weapon will be unlockable for free.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

