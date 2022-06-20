How to unlock the Marco-5 SMG in COD: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4

COD: Warzone and Vanguard's fourth season, Mercenaries of Fortune, will be released on June 22, 2022, complete with new weapons, including the Marco 5 Submachine Gun.

Since SMGs are quite popular in both COD: Warzone and Vanguard, this new addition has the player base's curiosity piqued. Along with weapons like the UGM-8 LMG, the Marco 5 will be released upon the season's official launch.

Other weapons, such as the Vargo-S Assault Rifle, will be dropped over the course of the season.

Players curious about obtaining the Marco 5 can find a quick and easy primer below.

Players can unlock the Marco 5 in COD: Warzone via in-game battle pass

The Marco 5 being used in Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Like the other weapons made available in Mercenaries of Fortune, the Marco 5 in COD: Warzone and Vanguard will be obtainable for players through the in-game battle pass.

Players who are worried about being faced with microtransactions can relax as the weapons will be made available through the pass' free tiers. The specifics as to which tier the Marco 5 will be unlocked through is unclear. However, the process of obtaining it should follow the same methodology, regardless of a player's real-world spending.

What players can do to unlock the Marco 5 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4

Play and complete as many matches as possible either within Warzone's Battle Royale (or other game modes) or through Vanguard multiplayer. The longer the match and the better players perform, the higher experience gains players can receive towards their battle pass. Complete challenges as much as possible, as these reward additional progression in the battle pass. Players who miss out on Season 4 will also be able to receive the Marco 5 and other Season 4 weapons by completing weapon-specific challenges. If racking up battle pass tiers isn't ideal, players have the option to purchase the season's bundle from the in-game shop. Doing so costs real money via microtransactions. However, it will unlock the Marco 5 and other weapons from the season right away.

Details on the Marco 5 in COD: Warzone and Vanguard are still forthcoming. However, the developers have confirmed that the weapon will allow high mobility for its users, keeping them from slowing down movement-wise during firefights.

The Marco is also the first SMG in Vanguard with the ability to be used Akimbo style, sporting quality hip-fire accuracy that allows it to be dual-wielded with relative ease.

Considering SMGs have been popular in the COD: Warzone meta, in particular, the Marco 5 is likely to mix up the meta somewhat upon its release. This is especially true considering its ability to be dual-wielded.

Akimbo SMGs have remained popular in close-quarters battles, and the Marco 5 is likely to continue this trend even further after its June 22 release date.

