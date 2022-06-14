When does Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 start?

Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to innovate and add plenty of new material for fans of the hit battle royale. The latest upcoming season is set to introduce a new map for players to fight their way through and memorize every blind corner.

Through some playful teasers on social media, Activision has kept players engaged while waiting for new content. The game's latest map was introduced last December, and its newest replacement is hotly anticipated. Though last season introduced huge new events, fans are always looking forward to the next big thing.

When will Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 begin?

Call of Duty: Warzone's official Twitter account has been gradually revealing the game's new map, Fortune's Keep. However, the studio and developers have been a bit more tight-lipped about when players will be able to access it.

The release date of Season 4 has not yet been officially revealed, but it can be pieced together from context clues. Typically, the game has introduces a season as soon as the previous one ends.

With that in mind, Season 3 concludes on June 22, 2022. This strongly implies that Season 4 will drop either Wednesday, June 22, or Thursday, June 23. While this hasn't yet been confirmed, every previous season has begun within 24 hours of the previous one's end.

Season updates for the game typically drop around 9.00 AM PT/12.00 PM ET. While nothing has been officially stated, players should expect their new update around that time.

What might be in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4?

The map is the primary detail fans have been talking about so far, but it's unlikely that it'll be the only specialty in the update. Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is expected to make several changes to the game along with Fortune's Keep.

The game has seen some huge changes over the previous seasons. The most recent entry introduced Godzilla and King Kong to gameplay. This update was complete with a full suite of unlockable cosmetics and additional gameplay options. The next season may have a similar weight, but that hasn't been made clear yet.

Activision's blog mentions narrative details for previous seasons that may be expanded upon in the upcoming update. Elements of the storytelling have informed gameplay before, and the game's crossover with Monarch changed a great deal of the stories.

The blog mentions Communication Towers which are scanning for hostile threats. It also mentions a lack of effective defenses on the prison island, possibly leaving it open to large-scale attacks.

Some fans are enraged at the possibility that Fortune's Keep could replace Rebirth Island. Elements of previous blog posts mentioning danger to the area have been interpreted as a possible abandonment of the island.

Caldera continues to enjoy a mixed reception among fans, leaving Rebirth beloved. Fans are hopeful that they will be able to play on the new map as well as the old ones.

Call of Duty: Warzone has been quiet about the new updates to the game. Fans should be thrilled to see what they've been covering up when Season 3 ends on June 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far