Will RICOCHET Anti-Cheat be available in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2?

Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 are the hotly anticipated new entries in the venerable Call of Duty franchise. Longtime fans of the franchise have a variety of elements and features that they've come to expect over the years.

Sequels to the 2019 reboot and the 2020 battle royale are undoubtedly set to become massive hits. Each of them has huge boots to fill and a ton of legacy to live up to. Among the features fans expect is the effective anti-cheat software that keeps the modern entries free from deception and hackers.

Will Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 feature RICOCHET Anti-Cheat?

The good news is that both Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 will feature RICOCHET at launch. The anti-cheat software will be a central feature of both new games as soon as they hit the digital stores later this year.

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat was introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard to cut down on cheating. Modern COD games have undergone a terrible influx of bad players who refuse the possibility of a fair match. Those who can't face losing infested the game like a plague, ruining it for decent ones.

RICOCHET is a custom system, built specifically for Warzone and related titles. While it's still far from perfect, it has drastically reduced the number of cheaters that most players run into. The system is widely praised as a substantial aid to the game.

The RICOCHET system has banned over 50,000 cheaters in massive waves and singled out individual bad actors for humiliation. The system was a massive benefit when it was added to Warzone. Both new games will feature it from the beginning.

RICOCHET and any updated versions of the anti-cheat system will likely be central features of the new COD releases. The franchise's owners have clearly learned the lessons of Warzone and Vanguard, as they've cracked down on cheaters early.

Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 will only get better

Currently, RICOCHET is only a year old and the system keeps improving. Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 will likely get an improved version of the anti-cheat system.

Since the game will be built to prevent cheating from the beginning, hackers will try to outwit the system. Some will succeed and players will undoubtedly still see the occasional Aim-bot or Wallhack.

RICOCHET is one of the most respected anti-cheat software systems available so far. Players love the ruthless and often hilarious approach to those who ruin the game for everyone else.

RICOCHET will almost undoubtedly improve as the new games are released and continue to evolve. New players will likely enjoy the most advanced version of the kernel-level anti-cheat software.

Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 will likely push the franchise forward in several ways. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is a small way for developers and publishers to let players know they're listening. Both games will feature the beloved software from day one, and players can enjoy many games devoid of deceptive ones.

