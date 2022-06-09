Call of Duty: Warzone - Top 5 launchers in Season 3 Reloaded

Launchers have been a part of the Call of Duty franchise from the very start. Be it M9A1 Bazooka from Call of Duty 3 to modern-day RPG-7 and JOKR, launchers have always been fun to play with.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, launchers are considered high-risk but highly rewarding weapons. It takes a skilled player to make the most of this type of weapon platform. But that being said, when a play is done right, it most definitely makes for a clip-worthy moment.

Amongst all the launchers in the Call of Duty Warzone, not every one of them is competitive. But there are some really good gems amongst them. In this article, we will focus on 5 such launchers favored by the playerbase.

Top 5 most favored launchers in Call of Duty Warzone

1) Strela-P

Strela-P is a secondary weapon that fires an armor-piercing projectile (Image via Activision)

Strela-P is regarded as a sniper amongst all the launchers. The projectile velocity of this weapon is unbelievably fast. It is so ridiculous that it feels like firing a high-caliber explosive round from a rifle.

Though the splash damage is not that high, it doesn't matter as players can hit enemies directly to get that sweet one-hit kill. There is no doubt that this Modern Warfare weapon is regarded as the best launcher in the Call of Duty Warzone.

2) PILA

PILA fires an infrared surface-to-air missile (Image via Activision)

PILA is a very versatile launcher in Warzone. It has the capability of locking-on moving vehicles, but it still free-fires if aimed anywhere else. This makes the weapon good for both anti-vehicle and infantry roles.

With good damage and projectile velocity, this is a far more versatile launcher than the others in the pack.

3) RPG-7

RPG-7 fires a slower projectile with a high-explosive yield (Image via Activision)

RPG-7 is an iconic weapon that has been in the Call of Duty franchise for a really long time. The weapon was introduced in Warzone in the very first season of the game. It was the undisputed king at the time. But it received nerf for both the blast radius and damage later in the season.

RPG-7 is still highly picked for its anti-infantry role. Just aim at an enemy behind cover or at their feet, and CoD gamers will get that satisfying explosive kill. It's still very satisfying to get rid of those charging vehicles with an RPG.

4) M1 Bazooka

M1 Bazooka can take down low-level scorestreaks with one shot (Image via Activision)

The M1 Bazooka can be considered the best amongst the Vanguard launchers. The launcher has quick aim-down-sight (ADS) time and packs a substantial punch. This makes the weapon a good room cleaner and is useful in finishing a downed enemy from afar.

The Bazooka is preferable to its German counterpart, Panzerschreck, because of its clearer angle of view while aiming down the sight.

5) MK11 Launcher

MK11 becomes The Imploder when upgraded (Image via Activision)

MK11 came to Warzone with the integration of Vanguard and is considered by many to be a really good secondary weapon.

The weapon is slightly unique because it fires a two-inch mortar rather than a rocket. So the bullet drop is quite significant. But if a player can work around that, it is an excellent weapon to clear out rooms and camping positions.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

