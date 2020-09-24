Top 3 secondary weapons in COD: Warzone 

Call of Duty: Warzone's secondary weapons are severely underrated. Many players opt to use Overkill in order to add another primary weapon to their loadout. If that's not the case, COD: Warzone is littered with weapons from the floor, chests, and defeated players that can replace a secondary weapon.

The secondary weapons list goes on and on. There are pistols, rocket launchers, and even a melee category. The best three COD: Warzone secondary weapons has one from each of those weapon types.

Best COD: Warzone secondary weapons

#3 – Renetti

(Image Credit: Activision)

The Renetti is the perfect sidearm to finish the job in COD: Warzone. If a player is lit up, but you need to reload, quickly swap to the Renetti, rush in, and pop off a few shots to put them down. Adding attachments to this pistol make it even deadlier. It doesn't take long to finish an enemy by itself either.

#2 – Riot Shield

(Image Credit: Activision)

If anything, the Riot Shield in COD: Warzone is at least entertaining. It is a secondary weapon that has seen its fair share of issues. When there are no problems though, the Riot Shield can make enemy players rage. The Riot Shield allows players to hold a position, breach a room, or cover their backs. Nothing is more satisfying than having a full squad waiting for you to make a wrong move while your teammates sneak behind and eliminate them.

#1 – RPG-7

(Image Credit: Activision)

The RPG-7 is a classic COD rocket launcher. It can get the job done in just about any situation. The only weakness is the lack of a lock-on ability. Other than that, this secondary weapon can send shockwaves across the COD: Warzone map. Send it across Verdansk and maybe get a lucky kill. Launch it at an approaching vehicle. Use a loadout drop or a pile of loot as bait to take out an entire squad with one rocket. The possibilities in COD: Warzone with the RPG-7 are endless.