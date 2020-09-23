Best Renetti loadout in COD: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has a large number of weapons to choose from. There are several that dominate the meta, but outside of that, it is up to the player. This title allows players to create the loadout that suits them best. Whether that involves a sniper and an assault rifle, a shotgun and an SMG, or a pistol and an LMG, the loadout customization is incredible.

One of the best pistols in COD: Warzone is the Renetti, a secondary weapon in the handgun category. This semi-auto 9mm pistol is very well-rounded and does a great job in close-range engagements. It also allows loadout capabilities like any other COD: Warzone weapon to buff is usefulness.

Primary Weapon

The primary weapon is really up to the player here. With the loadout focused on the Renetti, any COD: Warzone primary weapon could suffice.

Attachments

Flash Guard

Bullet velocity drops with this attachment, but the weapon's muzzle flash is concealed. Not allowing enemies to get a hint at your location is extremely important in COD: Warzone.

Mk3 Burst Mod

This attachment allows the Renetti to fire a 3 Round Burst. This ups the fire rate, but does lower recoil control due to the burst-firing option.

GI Mini Reflex

The GI Mini Reflex is a basic sight to place on the Renetti in COD: Warzone. It gives a precision sight picture, but does lower the ADS speed.

FTAC SATUS CS-X

This stock modification in this game lowers movement in the form of ADS speed and aim walking movement speed. The positives are fantastic, however, as it gives a boost to recoil control, aim walking steadiness, and aiming stability.

Match Grade Trigger

Match Grade Trigger is a trigger action mod in COD: Warzone. Hip fire accuracy goes down, but fire rate and aiming stability get a massive boost.

Perks

Double Time

Double Time helps counteract some of the mobility issues from other COD: Warzone attachments. It doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

High Alert

High Alert gives player a pulsing screen when enemies outside of their vision spot them. This feature allows them to take quick cover when they are alerted of a nearby threat.

Tracker

A tracker is a pretty self-explanatory COD: Warzone perk, where enemies leave behind a footprint trail to track. Markers appear at enemy death locations, and death markers of enemies the player kills are hidden.

Equipment

Semtex

The Semtex is one of COD: Warzone's best pieces of lethal equipment, and there's no worry about it rolling too far and not connecting. It sticks to where it lands and can do severe damage or create a solid distraction.

Flash Grenade

The Flash Grenade is very useful on almost any loadout in this title. A flashed opponent is easy pickings for a player that rushes-in right after.

