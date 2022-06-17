Call of Duty: Warzone Fortune’s Keep - Best Landing spots and POIs to look out for

With the new season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard coming on June 22, 2022, the community is excited to try out the new map, Fortune’s Keep..

First revealed by Activision with the community's help on June 14, Fortune's Keep promises to be a new fan favorite with its Rebirth Island vibes.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Take a VIP tour and enjoy the luxury, lavishness, and loot of new high intensity This is where the magic happensTake a VIP tour and enjoy the luxury, lavishness, and loot of new high intensity #Warzone map - Fortune's Keep. This is where the magic happens ✨Take a VIP tour and enjoy the luxury, lavishness, and loot of new high intensity #Warzone map - Fortune's Keep. https://t.co/ewFvEzz74i

Mercenaries of Fortune not only brings the new map Fortune’s Keep but tons of other changes, including new POIS and quality of life changes to Caldera, mercenary vaults, armored SUVs, new game modes, and a lot more.

Call of Duty Warzone: Fortune’s Keep and POIs to look out for

For the new season of Warzone, Mercenaries of Fortune, High Moon Studios and Activision have delivered a brand new map, called Fortune’s Keep. The new map will be a breath of fresh air for players as Fortune’s Keep provides magnificent POIs and vivid scenery.

With a mix of Mediterranean styles of houses and buildings as well as pirate-themed mini POIs, Fortune's Keep is sure to keep players hooked.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Coming soon Thank you to our community for helping reveal Fortune's Keep, a new #Warzone Resurgence map, where the amount of danger and action is second only to its richesComing soon Thank you to our community for helping reveal Fortune's Keep, a new #Warzone Resurgence map, where the amount of danger and action is second only to its riches 💰🏆💥Coming soon 🌴 https://t.co/MzVuKATvF7

Some of the areas to drop of Fortune’s Keep are as follows:

Keep

The Keep, the new map's namesake(Image via Activision)

Not only is it the inspiration for the map's name, but Keep also appears to be one of the largest POIs in Fortune’s Keep. The area appears to be one giant Medieval-styled fortress.

According to the lore, Keep appears to be the base of operations for the mercenaries, acting more like their headquarters. It is promised to contain tons of loot. The location also contains watch towers to hold off enemies from invading the castle.

This place will surely be one of the major drop spots in the game, with every player or team wanting to get their hands on the treasure or loot. It is also rumored that one of the mercenary vaults is located in the castle.

Town

The Town along with its fortress in the center (Image via Activision)

Appearing to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest POI in Fortune’s Keep, Town lives out to be a colorful and extravagant Mediterranean-styled village. With cobblestone alleyways and terracotta rooftops, the map reeks of nostalgia, bringing the imagery of game titles with similarities such as Assassin’s Creed, CSGO, and Forza Horizon. Call of Duty’s fast pace gunplay and destruction will be a site to witness in this beautiful location.

With a fortress placed in the town’s center, a beautiful seaside view, and other minor POIs such as a gazebo and a graveyard, players will be eager to drop into the location wreck mayhem in the new season of Call of Duty.

Winery

Winery located east of Fortune's Keep (Image via Activision)

Located to the east of Fortune's Keep is another large POI called, Winery. As the name suggests, the winery contains rows of vineyards but that's not all, there are a few more on the sides of the POI and also within the large central building. The location is favourable for those who wish to land securely and stock up on supplies in the Cellar.

The location provides a dynamic gameplay of higher and lower ground due to the vineyards, as well enough mobility with a helicopter pad and paths that lead towards Keep.

Smuggler's Cove

Smuggler's Cove, south of Fortune's Keep (Image via Activision)

Players who are fans of pirates and anything pirate-themed are sure to love this new location south of Fortune's Keep. The place, known as Smuggler's Cove, is rumored to contain valuable supplies and treasures that pirates had smuggled into over time. The location is guaranteed to contain gas masks, which are essential if players wish to survive the incoming gas and ensure victory.

Smaller than the other three major POIs discussed earlier, Smuggler's Cove would be an interesting late-game location if the gas closes in towards this area, due to the surrounding water bodies encompassing the location. Call of Duty players who manage to fortify and loot this location will surely have the upper-hand during the matches.

Season Four of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard, codenamed Mercenaries of Fortune, arrives on all available platforms on June 22, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far