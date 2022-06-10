Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 most powerful shotgun loadouts

With the integration of Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard into Call of Duty Warzone, the franchise's playerbase is truly spoiled for choice when it comes to weapons. For those frantic close range engagements, players usually prefer SMGs with a speedy firerate to shorten that time-to-kill (TTK) count. The Owen gun and Type 100 are perfect examples of such weapons.

However, there is a niche group of players who prefer to get up close and personal with their enemies before decimating them with a few shots. For such people, a shotgun is the obvious weapon of choice. These players prefer to move quickly through tight corners and melt anyone that is within range. In this article, we will focus on 5 such shotguns that the playerbase would love to use for close quarters combat.

Top 5 shotgun loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone

Currently, there are 14 shotguns available for players to use in Call of Duty Warzone. But only a handful of them are competitive enough for the current meta. However, the following 5 shotguns are guaranteed to absolutely mince anybody that comes in front of the weapon's business end.

1) JAK-12

JAK-12 was introduced in Call of Duty Warzone as part of the Modern Warfare integration. Since then, nobody likes being in front of this deadly weapon.

It is a fully automatic open bolt shotgun with incredibly powerful hip fire. Players can effectively use this gun to sweep through close quarters without having to aim down the sights, making it unnaturally easy to use.

To get the best performance from this gun, players must equip the gun with the following attachments:

Muzzle - FORGE TAC Marauder

Barrel - ZJR J-3600 Torrent

Laser - 5 mW Laser

Magazine - 20 Rounds Drum Mags

Rear grip - Stippled Grip Take

2) Streetsweeper

This Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War weapon really does live up to its name. With its fast fire rate and large magazine, it is strangely easy to delete entire squads with this shotgun.

Aggressive veteran players routinely use this weapon to sweep through tight quarters of a building. It is very easy for them to send an entire squad of enemies back to the lobby with just one magazine of this gun.

To maximize the lethality of this weapon, it must be outfitted with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Agency Choke

Barrel - 13.3" Reinforced Heavy

Laser - Ember Sighting Point

Stock - Wire Stock

Magazine - STANAG 18 RND

3) Gallo SA12

This Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War shotgun is an absolute menace in the tight close quarters environment of Rebirth Island. While not as dominant as the above two shotguns, Gallo still shreds anything that comes in front of it.

It is a semi-automatic shotgun, but still boasts a decent rate of fire. Its tremendous damage, coupled with the sustainable fire rate, makes this weapon stand out amongst its peers.

Gallo SA12 must be kitted with the following attachments to transform it into a very deadly armament:

Muzzle - Agency Choke

Barrel - 21.4" Reinforced Heavy

Laser - SWAT 5mW Laser Sight

Rear grip - Field tape

Magazine - STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

4) Combat Shotgun

This Call of Duty Vanguard shotgun is a one-shot, one kill in the hands of a skilled user. Even after various nerfs, it is still a viable weapon to wield in both the Caldera and Rebirth Island maps.

It deals significantly high damage and boasts enviable mobility amongst all the other shotguns in the game, making it a great pick for the skilled aggressive playerbase.

The Combat Shotgun is fitted with the following attachments:

Muzzle - M97 Full Choke

Barrel - Sawed-Off

Optic - Slate Reflector

Stock - Wire Custom

Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Magazine - 16 Guage 10 Round Drum

Ammunition - Packed Powder

Rear grip - Pine Tar Grip

Perk 1 - Vital

Perk 2 - Quick

5) Einhorn Revolving

Einhorn is a shotgun that arrived in Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Vanguard. When it was first introduced, this weapon was considered an overpowered hazard.

Despite its various nerfs, this semi-auto shotgun is still a solid contender and a fan favorite. With solid damage, good range, and fire rate, it can annihilate the competition in the right hands.

Being a Vanguard weapon, players can add up to 10 attachments to turn this shotgun into a dangerous monster.

Muzzle - M97 Full Choke

Barrel - Klauser 710mm 02B

Optic - Nyder Model 47

Stock - Removed Stock

Underbarrel - SMLE Pistol Grip

Rear grip - Fabric Grip

Magazine - 16 Guage 12 Round Cylinder

Ammunition - Incendiary

Perk 1 - Sleigh of Hand

Perk 2 - Quick

With these 5 particular shotguns, players who enjoy participating in close quarters aggressive play are sure to have a lot of fun. Using any one of these shotguns as a primary weapon is the very definition of "in the face."

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far