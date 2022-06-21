Fact Check: Who are new operators in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 4?

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard releases on June 22 and brings tons of new content to these titles. The season, called Mercenaries of Fortune, will see the arrival of a new map. Fortune’s Keep, new game modes, including zombies, perks, weapons, and new operators.

Every new season brings new sets of operators that users can unlock through the battle pass or the in-game shop.

Season 4 will witness the arrival of Mercenaries of Fortune and, with it, the deployment of the Special Operations Task Force 009: Immortal. Coming to Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard, the trio, Captain Carver Butcher, Callum Hendry, and Ikenna Olowe, is called Task Force Immortal.

Call of Duty introduces new operators with Mercenaries of Fortune

The arrival of Fortune’s Keep is not the only new thing with Mercenaries of Fortune, as Activision has introduced gamers to the ‘mercenaries’ that are making their way to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard.

Captain Carver Butcher

Captain Butcher is a British operator who served in the British Army during Operation Devon that witnessed the battle against the 16th Panzer Division. According to the lore, he was laid off from his duties after he sustained fatal injuries to his face from exploding shrapnel.

This could explain his masked appearance in-game. He returned soon after and became the founder and recruiter for the Special Operations Task Force.

Captain Butcher arrives in Season 4 of COD: Warzone and Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Captain Butcher’s preferred weapon of choice is the Macro 5, which can be unlocked at tier 15 of the Mercenaries of Fortune battle pass for free. Meanwhile, he can be unlocked along with his Legendary “Finalizer” Operator skin at tier 0 with the purchase of the premium Mercenaries of Fortune battle pass.

Callum Hendry

Born in 1915, Callum Hendry had always been an adventurer, getting into trouble with almost everyone. He quickly climbed the ranks of the British Army through his steady and fixed spirit and ultimately earned the role of recruit trainer for Special Operations task Force agents.

Callum Hendry is ready to have new adventures in Season 4 (Image via Activision)

His preferred weapon of choice is the UGM-8, available at tier 31 of the Mercenaries of Fortune battle pass and unlockable for free. Callum Hendry himself can be unlocked with an operator bundle that will be released soon after the launch of Mercenaries of Fortune.

Ikenna Olowe

Ikenna Olowe is ready to apply his wits in Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Hailing from Nigeria, Ikenna Olowe, born in 1921, was a strategist from a young age. This was proven when he would soon surpass his mentors in chess.

Ikenna mastered Gidigbo, a form of African martial arts, and joined the war efforts as a battlefield engineer. His preferred weapon of choice is the Vargo-S, which will arrive later in the Mercenaries of Fortune.

Ikenna Olowe himself can be unlocked by purchasing the bundle that arrives in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard.

Special Operations Task Force Immortal arrives on June 22, when Mercenaries of Fortune, the fourth season for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, goes live. Their expertise and skills will make for a great trio to squad up with friends and be one to look out for if gamers encounter them as opponents.

