Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 - release date and time for all regions

Call of Duty has unveiled the upcoming Season 4 for Vanguard and Warzone. With new content set for release at launch and throughout the season, it is set to arrive at the end of this month for both titles.

Call of Duty Vanguard, the latest mainline title in the iconic first-person military shooter franchise, takes the series back to its second world war roots, with a period-authentic arsenal and a satisfying close-combat experience on tight maps.

Similar to Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard also crossed over the free-to-play battle royal experience, Call of Duty Warzone, sharing operators and weapons cross-game, along with a Pacific map, Caldera.

With that being said, let's take a look at when Season 4 is coming to Vanguard and Warzone.

When does Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 launch for all regions?

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone season 4 brings a slew of content to the two titles. While Season 4 arrives on June 22 for Warzone, it arrives a day early for Vanguard, on June 21. With that being said, let’s take a look at the release date and time of Season 4 for the two titles, across all regions.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 4 - June 21

9:00 am PST

12:00 pm EST

5:00 pm BST

6:00 pm CET

8:00 pm GST

9:30 pm IST

1:00 am JST (June 22)

2:00 am AEST (June 22)

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 - June 22

9:00 am PST

12:00 pm EST

5:00 pm BST

6:00 pm CET

8:00 pm GST

9:30 pm IST

1:00 am JST (June 23)

2:00 am AEST (June 23)

Call of Duty @CallofDuty It’s a race for the riches as warring Mercenaries of Fortune fight for the ultimate score It’s a race for the riches as warring Mercenaries of Fortune fight for the ultimate score 🏆 https://t.co/PKugu30gPD

What’s new in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4?

Season 4 brings a slew of content for the two titles, ranging from new operators and weapons to new maps and game modes. Throughout the season, players will get access to four new weapons, including two in battle pass. The new weapons are Marco 5 SMG, UGM-8 LMG, Push Dagger Melee, and Vargo-S Assault Rifle. The season also brings three new operators to both Vanguard and Warzone, which are Carver Butcher, Callum Hendry, and Ikenna Olowe.

With Season 4, Vanguard brings back the iconic Shi No Numa map zombies map from World at War, and it adds the classic round-based game mode to it. Vanguard will also bring two new maps, USS Texas 1945 and Desolation, as well as a new game mode, Blueprint Gun Game, along with new Season Ranked and rewards.

The biggest addition to Warzone in Season 4 is undoubtedly the new resurgence map, Fortune’s Keep. It's a pirate-themed map that also brings new game modes, such as Black Market Run Contract and Cash Extraction. The familiar Caldera is getting new features such as Armoured SUV, ATMs, and EMP Grenade, along with Golden Plunder Limited-Time Mode, Mercenaries of Fortune Event, and mid-season updates.

All in all, Season 4 is locked and loaded with a ton of new content for both Vanguard and Warzone, when it launches on June 21 - 22 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC (via Battle.net).

