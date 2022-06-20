How to unlock the UGM-8 LMG in COD: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4

COD: Warzone will see the release of its Mercenaries of Fortune update on June 22, 2022, complete with new weapons for both Warzone and COD: Vanguard's fourth season of multiplayer.

One of the newly-added content with COD: Warzone's upcoming update is the UGM-8 Light Machine Gun. This weapon features a considerably high fire rate while still providing good mobility, so its users aren't slowed down in combat.

The UGM-8 LMG will be released at launch along with the Marco 5 SMG. The Vargo-S Assault Rifle will also be released later in the season.

Below, COD: Warzone players can find a quick guide to unlocking the UGM-8 in particular.

The UGM-8 is obtainable through the COD: Warzone battle pass system

An operator brandishes the UGM-8 in COD: Vanguard Season 4 (Image via Activision)

The good news for COD: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 players is that unlocking the UGM should take very little time. This is because the weapon is obtainable via the new season's battle pass system.

Players worrying about a paywall also won't need to panic, as the weapon can be obtained by achieving its free tier in the pass. The developers have yet to reveal which tier the UGM will be contained in, but players who work through the pass should unlock it in fairly short order.

Steps to unlock the UGM in Warzone and Vanguard

Complete as many matches as possible once Season 4 releases in earnest. The longer players remain in a multiplayer match or a Warzone battle and the better they perform, the more experience they'll gain towards their battle pass tiers. Avoid backing out of matches, as this will minimize the experience gained and make the grind to the appropriate battle pass tiers much more difficult in both COD: Warzone and Vanguard. Early community projections point to the UGM releasing at tiers 15 or 31, so patience is key as players work their way through the battle pass. If players don't want to grind through battle pass tiers, it's also possible to purchase a bundle via the in-game shop, which rewards free tiers and new weapons. For players who don't mind spending real-world money to unlock the UGM, this may be preferred over completing matches and gaining experience to clear the battle pass.

It will likely take some time for players and the community at large to see where the UGM fits in COD: Warzone and Vanguard's meta. However, the intriguing flexibility the light machine gun provides may shake things up somewhat.

Typically, LMGs aren't considered top-tier favorites due to their bulk, but the UGM's light weight affords freedom of movement for its user. This should open up new loadout possibilities for both multiplayer venues.

From early indications, the UGM appears to play closer to a submachine gun, giving it some flexibility in player loadouts. However, the weapon has also been described as a veritable bullet hose. This means players will likely want to equip high-capacity magazine attachments to it to ensure they don't run dry on ammo in the middle of a firefight.

