Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass: All legendary skins, weapons, and more revealed

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard arrives on June 22, 2022, and a brand new Battle Pass will also be introduced alongside it. The season, called Mercenaries of Fortune, brings a new map, game modes, operators, weapons, perks, and much more.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Claim what's yours and drop into Mercenaries of Fortune on June 22nd in Enough is never enoughClaim what's yours and drop into Mercenaries of Fortune on June 22nd in #Vanguard and #Warzone Enough is never enough 😤 🏆Claim what's yours and drop into Mercenaries of Fortune on June 22nd in #Vanguard and #Warzone. https://t.co/cKIRKF989B

Call of Duty brings Mercenaries of Fortune Battle Pass that features a brand new operator, two unlockable weapons, legendary skins for existing operators, legendary blueprints, twenty-five free items (that include legendary blueprints, charms, calling cards, COD Points, and more), and a total of 1,300 COD Points. The rewards are spread across 100 tiers, and players can skip 25 tiers by purchasing the Battle Pass Bundle.

Call of Duty reveals exclusive rewards of Season 4 Battle Pass

Call of Duty @CallofDuty

100 Tiers of content to unlock

2 free weapons

3 Operator skins including Captain Butcher



Visit the Go all-in with the 'Mercenaries of Fortune' Battle Pass and reap the rewards:100 Tiers of content to unlock2 free weapons3 Operator skins including Captain ButcherVisit the #CODBlog for the spoils of intel: bit.ly/S4-BattlePass Go all-in with the 'Mercenaries of Fortune' Battle Pass and reap the rewards:💯 100 Tiers of content to unlock🔫 2 free weapons🔥 3 Operator skins including Captain ButcherVisit the #CODBlog for the spoils of intel: bit.ly/S4-BattlePass https://t.co/5GCuQp2HEy

The Mercenaries of Fortune Battle Pass brings numerous rewards spread across 100 tiers that players can unlock during the season. The rewards are divided into free and premium items, and players can also skip the process of unlocking the first 25 tiers by purchasing the Battle Pass Bundle that comes with an exclusive skin. Some of the upcoming rewards are as follows:

Tier 0

Unlock Captain Butcher instantly at Tier 0 (Image via Activision)

The first tier of the Battle Pass gets instantly unlocked upon purchase. This tier brings the newest operator of Season 4, Captain Butcher. Tier 0 also unlocks the legendary 'Finalizer' operator skin for Captain Butcher.

The legendary 'Vampiric' Daniel operator skin (Image via Activision)

The tier also unlocks the legendary 'Vampiric' Daniel operator skin and the legendary 'Solar Array' AS44 blueprint. The AS44 has ten attachment slots that provide opportunities for suppressed, incendiary gunplay. Players will also unlock a 10% XP boost that runs through the entire Call of Duty season and stacks with other XP boosts.

Tier 5

The Tier 5 legendary blueprint and Tier 15 Marco 5 (Image via Activision)

Tier 5 will contain the epic 'Cybernetic Rifle' blueprint for the new Marco 5 SMG that allows for futuristic mid-range gunplay.

Tier 15

Tier 15 will allow players to unlock Captain Butcher’s favorite weapon, the Marco 5. What makes this weapon even more special is the fact that it is Vanguard’s first Akimbo-capable SMG, and players will be able to wield two of them simultaneously.

Tier 24

The Tier 24 legendary blueprint and Tier 31 UGM-8 (Image via Activision)

Tier 24 contains the legendary 'Beach Coral' blueprint for the new UGM-8 LMG, which is not only stylish but proves handy when mowing down opponents with its large magazine.

Tier 31

Tier 31 unlocks the new UGM-8 LMG that provides a versatile LMG experience this season.

Tier 42

Tier 42's rare 'Emerald Coast' SMG blueprint (Image via Activision)

Tier 42 will unlock the rare 'Emerald Coast' blueprint, which is suitable for one of the current meta weapons in Warzone.

Tier 85

The legendary 'Starred Diplomat' assault rifle blueprint (Image via Activision)

The frosty legendary 'Starred Diplomat' blueprint can be unlocked at tier 85.

Tier 95

The gold-themed legendary blueprint is available at Tier 95 (Image via Activision)

Another legendary LMG blueprint can be unlocked at tier 95 with the gold-themed 'Imperative' blueprint.

Tier 100

The final tier contains the seasonal charm, 'Big Cheese' profile title, and 'Immortal Lord' charm. It also offers a legendary operator skin and a legendary weapon blueprint.

The Tier 100 legendary operator skin and blueprint (Image via Activision)

The legendary 'Gold Horror' operator skin will allow players to show off their riches in Call of Duty with a gold-themed masked operator skin. The tier also brings with it the legendary 'Biochromatic' assault rifle skin that sports a blue-pink multicolored hue.

Details about the Battle Pass Bundle for Season 4

The Battle Pass Bundle exclusive Captain Butcher skin (Image via Activision)

The Battle Pass Bundle will immediately unlock the first 25 tiers of the Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Battle Pass and will feature the exclusive legendary operator skin for Captain Butcher. The bundle is expected to cost 2,400 COD points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far