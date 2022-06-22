Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass: All legendary skins, weapons, and more revealed

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard arrives on June 22, 2022, and a brand new Battle Pass will also be introduced alongside it. The season, called Mercenaries of Fortune, brings a new map, game modes, operators, weapons, perks, and much more.
Call of Duty brings Mercenaries of Fortune Battle Pass that features a brand new operator, two unlockable weapons, legendary skins for existing operators, legendary blueprints, twenty-five free items (that include legendary blueprints, charms, calling cards, COD Points, and more), and a total of 1,300 COD Points. The rewards are spread across 100 tiers, and players can skip 25 tiers by purchasing the Battle Pass Bundle.
Call of Duty reveals exclusive rewards of Season 4 Battle Pass
The Mercenaries of Fortune Battle Pass brings numerous rewards spread across 100 tiers that players can unlock during the season. The rewards are divided into free and premium items, and players can also skip the process of unlocking the first 25 tiers by purchasing the Battle Pass Bundle that comes with an exclusive skin. Some of the upcoming rewards are as follows:
Tier 0
The first tier of the Battle Pass gets instantly unlocked upon purchase. This tier brings the newest operator of Season 4, Captain Butcher. Tier 0 also unlocks the legendary 'Finalizer' operator skin for Captain Butcher.
The tier also unlocks the legendary 'Vampiric' Daniel operator skin and the legendary 'Solar Array' AS44 blueprint. The AS44 has ten attachment slots that provide opportunities for suppressed, incendiary gunplay. Players will also unlock a 10% XP boost that runs through the entire Call of Duty season and stacks with other XP boosts.
Tier 5
Tier 5 will contain the epic 'Cybernetic Rifle' blueprint for the new Marco 5 SMG that allows for futuristic mid-range gunplay.
Tier 15
Tier 15 will allow players to unlock Captain Butcher’s favorite weapon, the Marco 5. What makes this weapon even more special is the fact that it is Vanguard’s first Akimbo-capable SMG, and players will be able to wield two of them simultaneously.
Tier 24
Tier 24 contains the legendary 'Beach Coral' blueprint for the new UGM-8 LMG, which is not only stylish but proves handy when mowing down opponents with its large magazine.
Tier 31
Tier 31 unlocks the new UGM-8 LMG that provides a versatile LMG experience this season.
Tier 42
Tier 42 will unlock the rare 'Emerald Coast' blueprint, which is suitable for one of the current meta weapons in Warzone.
Tier 85
The frosty legendary 'Starred Diplomat' blueprint can be unlocked at tier 85.
Tier 95
Another legendary LMG blueprint can be unlocked at tier 95 with the gold-themed 'Imperative' blueprint.
Tier 100
The final tier contains the seasonal charm, 'Big Cheese' profile title, and 'Immortal Lord' charm. It also offers a legendary operator skin and a legendary weapon blueprint.
The legendary 'Gold Horror' operator skin will allow players to show off their riches in Call of Duty with a gold-themed masked operator skin. The tier also brings with it the legendary 'Biochromatic' assault rifle skin that sports a blue-pink multicolored hue.
Details about the Battle Pass Bundle for Season 4
The Battle Pass Bundle will immediately unlock the first 25 tiers of the Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Battle Pass and will feature the exclusive legendary operator skin for Captain Butcher. The bundle is expected to cost 2,400 COD points.