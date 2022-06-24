The best Marco-5 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Vanguard has launched and it has brought a brand new submachine gun for players to dominate with.

The Marco-5 can be obtained by reaching Tier 15 in the Season 4 Battle Pass. This SMG can be unlocked by both free and premium users of the the COD Battle Pass.

Tier 15 is pretty early compared to weapons in previous Battle Passes, so players should get the Marco-5 and level it up as soon as possible. That way, they can put the best attachments on it and make a brutal loadout to take into multiplayer.

The best loadout for the Marco-5 SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4

The Marco-5 is going to be a fan-favorite in Season 4 (Image via Activision)

The Multiplayer mode in Vanguard can be a bit tricky when it comes to new weapons. There is typically a meta in play that involves a few popular weapons and nothing else, aside from players trying to level up certain weapons.

New submachine guns, however, often see much more play than other new guns in COD. When it comes to the Marco-5, players are already controlling elimination-based and objective-based modes with it.

This domination is possible because they have leveled up the Marco-5 to its fullest and have put together an amazing loadout. This can make the SMG a close-range nightmare for opponents.

Attachments for the Marco-5

Here are the attachments that make the best Marco-5 loadout in Vanguard:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 240MM VL

Botti 240MM VL Stock: Botti HF Folding

Botti HF Folding Magazine : 8mm Nambu 60 Round Drum

: 8mm Nambu 60 Round Drum Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Akimbo

Akimbo Kit: Fully Loaded

The latest COD title allows for a ton of attachment slots. This can make it difficult to determine what is best for a weapon loadout. However, there is one Marco-5 loadout that has been outshining the rest.

Players can start with the Recoil Booster muzzle and Botti 240MM VL barrel to give it a higher firing rate. This will have it mowing down enemies and sending them back to spawn in just a matter of seconds.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Here's an early look at the new dual wield Marco 5 SMG's coming to #Vanguard and potentially Warzone with the Season 4 update. Here's an early look at the new dual wield Marco 5 SMG's coming to #Vanguard and potentially Warzone with the Season 4 update. https://t.co/YjdinjFLZU

Next, players can add the Akimbo proficiency. This allows players to dual-wield the Marco-5 and spew more shots into enemies. Players can pair that with the Bott HF Folding stock to regain hpfire accuracy and add some sprint-to-fire speed.

Players can follow that up with the Stippled Grip attachment. This attachment further increases accuracy by reducing recoil, and it allows the guns to center themselves better once it has finished firing.

Lastly, Vanguard players need to focus on the ammunition of the Marco-5 SMG. The Lengthened ammo type increases the bullet velocity, allowing it to do more damage over longer ranges.

Chad @ChadVelezis Using the akimbo Marco 5 is the most fun I’ve ever had in Vanguard MP. GG @SHGames Using the akimbo Marco 5 is the most fun I’ve ever had in Vanguard MP. GG @SHGames

Additionally, the 8mm Nambu 60 Round Drum provides better recoil control, movement speed, and ADS speed and ensures that there are plenty of bullets in the magazine.

Fully Loaded finishes this loadout off by maximizing the reserved ammunition whenever a player spawns in. With this loadout, the Marco-5 will be clearing corners, wiping teams, and netting Scorestreaks with ease.

