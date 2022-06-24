The best UGM-8 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 has launched, and players are diving into a ton of new content.

Coming with the brand new season is, of course, some new weapons. One of them is the UGM-8, a mobile light machine gun that is unlocked at Tier 31 for both free and premium Battle Pass users.

This LMG can deal a ton of damage from multiple distances. Its best loadout includes a set of attachments that improve upon areas of weakness. It makes the weapon a threat in any situation.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

Attachments that form the most efficient Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 loadout for the UGM-8

A look at the new UGM-8 light machine gun (Image via Activision)

Players should have no problem getting from Point A to Point B with the UGM-8. It won't slow them down too much compared to the other light machine guns found in COD: Vanguard.

With that mobility, the UGM-8 can be treated just as if it were a large assault rifle. The weapon can beam opponents from long range and will have no problem wiping out a group of enemies with the right attachments.

Here are the attachments to place on the UGM-8:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Bernard Forte VII

Bernard Forte VII Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

Recoil control has always been an issue in modern Call of Duty games. Some weapons have awful accuracy, while others have no problem picking off enemies with pinpoint precision.

The UGM-8 falls somewhere in the middle, but as a larger weapon, it is best to remove as much recoil as possible. Vanguard players can keep it steady with the Tight Grip, Bernard Forte VII and M1941 Hand Stop.

Call of Duty Events @EventsInCOD Content:



#Warzone

Fortune’s Keep

4 major Caldera updates

ATMs

Black Market Run

EMP Grenade

Cash Extraction

4 new modes



#Vanguard

🛳USS Texas 1945

🧟‍♂️Shi No Numa



Weapons, Operators & more

‍♂️3 new Operators, including Cpt Butcher

Marco 5

UGM-8 DayContent:Fortune’s Keep4 major Caldera updatesATMsBlack Market RunEMP GrenadeCash Extraction4 new modes🛳USS Texas 1945🧟‍♂️Shi No NumaWeapons, Operators & more‍♂️3 new Operators, including Cpt ButcherMarco 5UGM-8 Day 1️⃣ Content: #Warzone🏆Fortune’s Keep📦4 major Caldera updates 💵ATMs💲Black Market Run💣EMP Grenade💰Cash Extraction🎮4 new modes#Vanguard🛳USS Texas 1945🧟‍♂️Shi No Numa Weapons, Operators & more🙎‍♂️3 new Operators, including Cpt Butcher🔫Marco 5🔫UGM-8 https://t.co/NPzkI2WOfI

The Fabric Grip attachment also helps with recoil control and provides the added benefit of mobility. It lets players move quicker with the LMG and aim down the sights with hardly any delay.

As a light machine gun, players expect the UGM-8 to have a high fire rate. It isn't bad, but it could definitely use some work. That's where the Bernard XL214 736mm barrel and the Recoil Booster muzzle come into play.

Both attachments increase the fire rate of the gun. This allows eliminations to come much quicker. This is especially true when paired with the Slate Reflector, one of the best optics in Vanguard.

Everything else focuses on the ammunition in this Vanguard light machine gun. Lengthened ammo gives the weapon higher damage at longer distances, and the 6.5mm Sakura rounds ensure that players won't have to reload in a fight.

Lastly, the Fully Loaded kit attachment puts an entire reserve of ammunition in the weapon the minute the player spawns. This gives it the capacity to take out a ton of opponents without having to worry about ammo whatsoever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far