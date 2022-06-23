Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 Zombies: How to survive the Swamp of Death in Shi No Numa

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune” launched on June 22, 2022, and features new maps, game modes, operators, weapons, and much more.

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Vanguard will allow players to squad-up and face waves of zombies with the round-based “Swamp of Death” game mode and the classic Shi No Numa map.

Zombies introduces Survival gameplay, a new main quest, new Pack-a-Punch camos, classic map mechanics, the return of a fan-favorite wonder weapon and more. Unearth secrets in Shi No Numa. Round. After. Round. 🧟‍ #Vanguard Zombies introduces Survival gameplay, a new main quest, new Pack-a-Punch camos, classic map mechanics, the return of a fan-favorite wonder weapon and more. #CODBlog intel: bit.ly/Shi-No-Numa Unearth secrets in Shi No Numa. Round. After. Round. 🧟‍🔥#Vanguard Zombies introduces Survival gameplay, a new main quest, new Pack-a-Punch camos, classic map mechanics, the return of a fan-favorite wonder weapon and more. #CODBlog intel: bit.ly/Shi-No-Numa https://t.co/AMzOY7AWmx

Activision not only confirmed the arrival of Zombies in Call of Duty: Vanguard but also teased its return to Warzone with the arrival of season 4. The purpose of this survival guide is to get an idea of what's to come with Vanguard's Shi No Numa map.

Shi No Numa survival guide for Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Useful tips and strategies

Exchange Sacrificial Hearts in the Tome of Rituals and Altar of Covenants to upgrade abilities and artifacts.

Spend Essence to activate traps and mobility options.

Be mindful of your surroundings and position yourself at a safer distance from traps.

Prioritize objectives and quests.

Always be on the move to avoid getting overwhelmed by the zombie horde.

Exploring different POIs on the new map

Zombies were first introduced to Call of Duty all the way back with Call of Duty World at War. Vanguard players will now get to experience the classic round-based zombie experience along with Shi No Numa map that will feature a brand new main quest and side quests.

Map

The Shi No Numa map for Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The reimagined Shi No Numa map will feature six POIs: Storage Hut, Dig Site, Comm. Room. Doctor’s Quarters, Fishing Hut, and the Main Hut (located at the center of the map).

1) Main Hut

The Main Hut located in Shi No Numa (Image via Activision)

Players will start their Call of Duty Zombies experience with two wall weapons, a radio, and an ammo box in the Storage Vault. They will be able to unlock the entire Main Hut upon making their way through the staircase or the direct passage to the Infirmary.

The Main Hut is a two-story structure and the lower level contains rooms that include the mess hall, dormitory, excavation room, war room, and the flogger (located on the layout).

The developers have made sure to include countermeasures if players get overwhelmed by the zombie horde and have placed the MK2 Frag Grenade Wall Buy in the infirmary and the Stun Mine Wall Buy in the courtyard.

Players can also replenish their health pool by using the Fiendish Fortitude Perk Fountain located at the top of the courtyard stairs. They should also look out for mystery boxes that could influence the game in their favor.

The Main Hut leads to the rest of the main POIs through several gates.

2) Storage Hut

The Storage Hut located in Shi No Numa (Image via Activision)

The northwest part of Shi No Numa contains the Storage Hut. It is smaller compared to the Main Hut and players can reach this location through two passages from the POI.

Though small, it does contain a perk fountain, a mystery box, and the legendary “Wunderwaffe DG-2” blueprint that players will have to figure to get the weapon to function.

Players can stronghold this location by activating the electric door trap or can make an escape through the passage that leads to the Dig Site.

3) Dig Site

The Dig Site located in Shi No Numa (Image via Activision)

The initial objective centers around the Dig Site, which is only accessible through the passages from the Storage Hut and the Comm Room. The location is a large open area with a central ditch and elevated paths, one of which includes a Crafting Table and the Pack-A-Punch machine.

Players need to be careful when facing zombies as multiple passages can make it possible for them to get caught off-guard.

4) Comm. Room

The Comm. Room located in Shi No Numa (Image via Activision)

The northeast side of Shi No Numa houses the Comm Room. Though larger than Storage Hut, it holds similar structures such as a perk fountain, wall buy, mystery box location, and electric traps.

Players can redeem powerful abilities by spending Sacrificial Hearts at the Altar of Covenants, located along the passage that directs to the Comm Room. The ability selection rotates during rounds and players can swap their current passive abilities for better ones if required.

5) Doctor’s Quarters

The swamp on the way to Doctor's Quarters located in Shi No Numa (Image via Activision)

The southwest part of Shi No Numa contains the Doctor's Quarters. Similar to previous huts, this place contains a perk fountain, mystery box location, and traps. Players need to be mindful as the traps will work even on teammates and will trigger if they enter or exit through the entrance.

The location is separated from the Main Hut by a large swamp that contains a key location for the quest to progress. Players can spend their essence to unlock a zipline that leads to the Main Hut.

6) Fishing Hut

The Fishing Hut located in Shi No Numa (Image via Activision)

Fishing Hut is located southeast of the map and is crucial to unlocking tools that will help in progressing the objectives and quest. The location also contains the same structures present inside the previously discussed huts.

To reach the Fishing Hut, players need to open the gate from the Main Hut that unlocks the Flogger trap. They can use it to clear waves of enemies but need to be mindful as it could also eliminate friendlies. They will also encounter the Tome of Ritual on their way to the Fishing Hut, which will allow them to upgrade their equipped artifact.

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone is called Mercenaries of Fortune, and was released on June 22, 2022 on all available platforms.

