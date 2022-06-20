Call of Duty teases Zombies return to Warzone with 'Rebirth of the Dead!' Mode

Activision recently released the roadmap for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard upcoming Season 4. ‘Mercenaries of Fortune' will bring new maps for both the games, along with new game modes.

Warzone players will continue to be entertained as four new game modes arrive on June 22, called “Fortune’s Keep Resurgence,” “Golden Plunder,” “Titanium Trials,” and “Rebirth of the Dead!”

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard is all set to release on June 22, 2022. The season is called the "Mercenaries of Fortune" and looks to be one of Call of Duty’s most ambitious ones yet.

Along with a new map called Fortune’s Keep, new features such as armored SUVs, EMP grenades, ATMs, and much more are set to make their way to the titles.

Call of Duty to bring back Zombies to Warzone with a new game mode

Out of the four game modes that are teased for Call of Duty: Warzone in the latest road map released by Activision, one of them caught the community’s attention the most, and it’s none other than “Rebirth of the Dead!”

Though not much is revealed regarding this game mode, Activision was kind enough to hint a little tease of what players might expect in their latest blog post concerning the roadmap:

"There are strange rumors concerning an undead surge and the ultimate test for Operators coming online...."

This teaser does not specifically mention the term ‘zombies,’ but players can draw conclusions through the mention of the term ‘undead.' The term ‘surge’ could also be the one to look out for because it could tease similarities to a ‘horde’ mode where the players might have to survive waves of zombies in order to ensure victory.

The roadmap for season 4 of COD: Warzone | Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The arrival of Season 4 brings a new map to Warzone called Fortune’s Keep and it has fans excited due to its significantly larger size and looting potential than Rebirth Island. But the players won't see the last of Rebirth Island as the road map for Season 4 suggests. The upcoming game mode called “Rebirth of the Dead!” does seem to mention the Warzone map by name.

Warzone players experienced true terror on Haunting of Verdansk (Image via Activision)

A zombie game won’t be the first of its kind for Warzone players as some had the experience of facing the true terror of the undead all the way back in 2020 with the “Haunting of Verdansk” event. Activision had released this game mode for their Halloween event and had called it “Zombie Royale."

The event was well-received by the community and with the recent tease of a similar game mode coming to Rebirth Island, the community is looking forward to its return.

