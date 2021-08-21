Everything we know about Zombies in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Zombies used to be a mode that only Treyarch games possessed. They have still been a yearly addition, and players can expect the undead to return in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

With the reveal of the Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer, there has been plenty of information released by Activision. Much of it can be found on their Call of Duty blog, which regularly supplies new updates. The trailer only showed off the theme and the campaign of the new title, but the blog outlined much more.

The last Call of Duty developed by Sledgehammer, also a World War 2 themed game, had a Zombies mode. One major difference is who developed the Zombies mode itself.

For Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer will not be developing the Zombies aspect of their game. Rather, Treyarch has been confirmed as the studio behind the next year of content.

While the latter taking the helm for Zombies in Call of Duty: Vanguard is some excellent news, it's certainly not the only piece of information revealed.

All details revealed about Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Treyarch leading the charge for Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies gives them the ability to carry over the lore from previous games. More specifically, the game's stories will continue the narrative arc about the Dark Aether that Black Ops Cold War Zombies started.

The Dark Aether is essentially another dimension that players travel to in Die Maschine, which is the first Zombies map in Black Ops Cold War. Other mini-bosses and mechanics come from the Dark Aether as well, and it is a core component of the lore in the game.

Considering that Call of Duty: Vanguard takes place around 40 years before Black Ops Cold War, it's safe to assume that gamers will get a ton of origin lore, and that sentiment has essentially been confirmed on COD's blog.

"This cooperative experience continues and intertwines with the Dark Aether story to create deeply engaging lore, all while innovating on the core gameplay that the mode is famous for. Discover the unspeakable horrors of the precursor to Black Ops Cold War Zombies while holding off the relentless onslaught of the undead when Vanguard launches on November 5!"

The blog post also mentioned that users should look out for more Zombies news around Halloween time. It may seem far off, but the wait is only about a month and a half before an information dump on Vanguard Zombies.

Edited by Ravi Iyer