Create
Notifications
×

Treyarch reveals roadmap for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies content

Treyarch has huge plans for Black Ops Cold War Zombies as revealed in their latest blog post (image via Treyarch)
Treyarch has huge plans for Black Ops Cold War Zombies as revealed in their latest blog post (image via Treyarch)
Danyal Arabi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 5 min ago
Feature

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is all set for a midseason update and developer Treyarch has revealed a bunch of information and early patch notes a week ahead of its release. Filled to the brim with content, the new Black Ops Cold War Zombies update will include a new main quest in Outbreak mode, Orda Encounter World Event, limited time modes and most surprisingly, fishing. Get the detailed patch notes right here.

Also read: Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to get Rambo Skin and Bow on May 20th

COD Black Ops Cold War Zombies midseason update revealed

COD Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak is set to have exciting LTM playlists (image via Treyarch)
COD Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak is set to have exciting LTM playlists (image via Treyarch)

Revealed as an inter-season effort, the update drops on May 20th and is slated to continue into Season 4 with big plans for Zombies content. Here are the patch notes for what Black Ops Cold War Zombies players can expect for May 20th.

New Content:

Outbreak

  • New Main Quest
  • Orda Encounter World Event
  • Fishing
  • New Intel Documents, Audio Logs, Radio Transmissions, and Artifacts to discover

Round-Based Maps

  • “Cranked 2: No Time to Crank” limited-time mode in “Firebase Z” and “Die Maschine”

Dead Ops Arcade 3

  • New Silverback Slideways bonus map

Onslaught (PlayStation®)

  • Onslaught Standoff map + new Intel
  • New limited-time mode
  • New challenge with exclusive Weapon Blueprint reward

New Features & Gameplay Improvements:

New weapons added to the Mystery Box and Trial rewards in round-based maps and Outbreak:

  • Groza assault rifle
  • MAC-10 SMG
  • Streetsweeper shotgun
  • FARA 83 assault rifle
  • LC10 SMG
  • R1 Shadowhunter crossbow
  • ZRG 20mm sniper rifle
  • Sledgehammer melee weapon
  • Wakizashi melee weapon
  • Machete melee weapon
  • E-Tool melee weapon

Custom Mod support: Bring custom Blueprints into Zombies via the “Apply Blueprint” feature! Create multiple configurations for every weapon in the game and apply your Custom Mods to all weapons found in a game session.

New Outbreak Map features: Free cursor support and the ability to Ping the overhead map

Zombies-specific weapon tuning to increase the overall power of the Black Ops Cold War arsenal

New Weapon Unlock Challenges: Baseball Bat and AMP63 machine pistol (in-season)

Rebalancing zombie health at high rounds and scaling Self Revive costs to provide a greater challenge and higher stakes for skilled Zombies players

Buffing the Pack-a-Punched ZRG 20mm bullet penetration to affect multiple zombies

Reduced health for the Demented Echo in Outbreak

New gameplay improvements and bug fixes in Dead Ops Arcade 3

Also read: Should players get the Itali RSX or Krieger in GTA Online

Published 5 min ago
comments icon
COD Black Ops Cold War
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी