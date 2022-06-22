Call of Duty Vanguard Season 4 patch notes: New multiplayer maps, weapons, operators, Shi No Numa, and more

Call of Duty Vanguard has launched Season 4. The latest season brings new weapons, operators, maps, and more to the title. It also brings back one of the most iconic Zombies maps, Shi No Numa.

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest iteration of the iconic first-person military shooter franchise. The title takes players back to the series' roots in a Second World War setting with a period-authentic arsenal and tight close combat gunplay.

Similar to Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Vanguard also crosses over with the free-to-play battle royale, Call of Duty Warzone. The Season 4 update brings new weapons, operators, and more to both titles, along with maps and new modes to Vanguard.

That said, let's take a look at the patch notes for Call of Duty Vanguard Season 4.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 4 Multiplayer

Maps

NEW: USS Texas 1945

The USS Texas returns from Call of Duty: WWII (2017) for one last voyage. Set sail in its 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Four.

Castle

Bullets will no longer penetrate the wall near the High Ground in order to prevent undesirable spawn conditions.

Sphere

Addressed an issue that prevented the Glide Bomb Killstreak audio from being heard by players within the Labs.

Modes

NEW: Blueprint Gun Game

An all-time classic game mode makes its Vanguard debut. Be the first player to score a Kill with each one of the provided Weapons.

Ranked Play

Call of Duty @CallofDuty

100 Tiers of content to unlock

2 free weapons

3 Operator skins including Captain Butcher



Visit the Go all-in with the 'Mercenaries of Fortune' Battle Pass and reap the rewards:100 Tiers of content to unlock2 free weapons3 Operator skins including Captain ButcherVisit the #CODBlog for the spoils of intel: bit.ly/S4-BattlePass Go all-in with the 'Mercenaries of Fortune' Battle Pass and reap the rewards:💯 100 Tiers of content to unlock🔫 2 free weapons🔥 3 Operator skins including Captain ButcherVisit the #CODBlog for the spoils of intel: bit.ly/S4-BattlePass https://t.co/5GCuQp2HEy

Season Four Skill Rating Reset

Players' Skill Ratings have been reset at the start of Season Four.

Play 5 Skill Evaluation Matches to earn a Season Four Skill Rating and get placed into a Skill Division & Tier.

Win matches after your initial placement to earn SR and advance your Skill Division & Tier over the remainder of the season.

Season Four: Top 250 Skill Division & Leaderboard

The Season Four Top 250 Skill Division and Ladder will go live on June 29th, one full week after Season Four starts. This release time will allow players time to earn a Season Four Skill Rating and advance through divisions.

Season Four Ranked Play Rewards

Players can earn the following rewards in Ranked Play during Season Four:

Blueprints

Pro Reissue SMG Charlie - Finish Top 5 in a Ladder Event

Pro Issue KAR98k - Win 50 Ranked Play Matches

Camos

Season Four Ladder Champion - Finish 1st in a Ladder Event

Season Four Ranked Veteran - Win 100 Ranked Play Matches

Charms

Carried - Finish Top 10 in a Ladder Event

Iced - Win 25 Ranked Play Matches

Spray

Clean Sweep - Win 5 Ranked Play Matches

Sticker

Season Four Ranked Competitor - Complete 5 Skill Evaluation Matches

Emblems

Earn an Animated Skill Division Emblem at the end of Season Four to reflect your highest Season Four Skill Division

Operators

NEW: Carver Butcher (Immortal)

Butcher served in the British Army during Operation Devon, battling against the 16th Panzer Division. He was dismissed after sustaining injuries to his face from exploding shrapnel but returned to the front lines soon after as duty called. There he witnessed resistance fighters in action. Inspired, went on to become the founder and recruiter for the Special Operations Task Force. The rest, as they say, is history.

NEW: Callum Hendry (Immortal)

All his life, Callum was a showoff, constantly adventuring and getting into trouble with neighbors, woodland creatures, the law – everyone. His unwavering spirit helped him quickly ascend the ranks of the British Army to eventually become a recruit trainer. In World War II, Callum, harboring deep hatred for Nazis and their ideals, fought hard for a future without them. Currently, he is the trainer for all SOTF agents.

Weapons

General

Added the ability to inspect equipped Weapons.

Refined Pros and Cons in the Gunsmith for all Magazine Attachments that modify Aim Down Sights Time and Reload Speed to accurately reflect the effects of the Attachment.

Increased Damage for Melee Weapons in the Overclocked Playlist to maintain a one-hit-kill.

Addressed an issue that prevented Diamond Camo for Melee Weapons from unlocking once the requirements are met.

Corrected the Magazine Attachment requirements for several Camo challenges.

NEW: Marco 5 (Submachine Gun)

A high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power.

Unlocked at Tier 15 in the Season Four Battle Pass

NEW: UGM-8 (Light Machine Gun)

High fire rate, mobile LMG that excels at creating suppressing fire and pushing enemy positions.

Unlocked at Tier 31 in the Season Four Battle Pass

Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle)

Added Weapon Unlock Challenge - Get 10 Kills while moving in a single match 15 times.

Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) - Corrected the challenge requirements for the Death Artist Camo Category.

H4 Blixen (Submachine Gun) - Corrected the alignment of the Magnus Tac iron sights.

M1916 (Marksman Rifle) - Added Weapon Unlock Challenge. (get 10 One Shot One Kill in a single match 15 times.)

Progression

Added new Seasonal Challenges and rewards.

Added new Clan Challenge (expires in one week).

User Interface & Experience

Addressed an issue that caused PC keybinds to reset to default upon switching between Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes.

Browsing a player’s Clans will now display the correct level of each individual Clan.

Addressed an issue where Loadouts would persist with outdated Weapon selections.

Bundles & Cosmetics

Quick Equip can no longer be used to equip unsupported Reticles on Optic Attachments.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 4 Zombies

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Zombies introduces Survival gameplay, a new main quest, new Pack-a-Punch camos, classic map mechanics, the return of a fan-favorite wonder weapon and more. Unearth secrets in Shi No Numa. Round. After. Round. 🧟‍ #Vanguard Zombies introduces Survival gameplay, a new main quest, new Pack-a-Punch camos, classic map mechanics, the return of a fan-favorite wonder weapon and more. #CODBlog intel: bit.ly/Shi-No-Numa Unearth secrets in Shi No Numa. Round. After. Round. 🧟‍🔥#Vanguard Zombies introduces Survival gameplay, a new main quest, new Pack-a-Punch camos, classic map mechanics, the return of a fan-favorite wonder weapon and more. #CODBlog intel: bit.ly/Shi-No-Numa https://t.co/AMzOY7AWmx

Maps

Shi No Numa

Round-Based Zombies returns with Shi No Numa on June 22nd.

The classic map elements return, such as Door Buys, Flogger trap, and Electro-Shock defenses return.

Classic Wall Buys return with round-based Zombies.

Players can now purchase select weapons from designated Wall Buy locations.

Starting at round six, Wall Buys will have a chance to increase in Pack-A-Punch level every round and all the way to level 3 at higher rounds.

The odds to increase in Pack-A-Punch level improve every five rounds until all available Wall Buys become level three.

A new area to explore…uncover its secrets.

Story Quest

New Story Quest is available in "Shi No Numa" on June 22nd.

New Intel

New narrative intel is available in "Shi No Numa" to advance the Dark Aether story.

Challenges

Season Challenges - New Season Challenges are available at the start of Season Four.

Wonder Weapon

Wunderwaffe DG-2

Available via Wonder Weapon Quest in “Shi No Numa”

Extra DG-2 was added to the Mystery Box at Round 10.

Weapons

UGM-8 and Marco 5 are available in Zombies loadouts once unlocked via the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Unlock Challenges

New Weapon Unlock challenges added to Zombies for the M1916 and Nikita AVT.

Blueprints

Fixed an issue where Dark Aether Tracer Rounds were not displaying when using the Accursed blueprint for the Welgun.

Covenants

Death Blow - Now returns ammo based on a percentage of ammo used when obtaining a critical kill.

Ammo Gremlin - Now refills ammo at a speed based on the size of the weapon magazine.

Gameplay

Round-Based Adjustments

Sacrificial Hearts - Players are awarded a Sacrificial Heart every three rounds in round-based modes.

Altar of Covenants - The Altar of Covenants inventory is refreshed every three rounds in round-based modes.

Pack-a-Punch Camos

New camos are available at the Pack-a-Punch machine in “Shi No Numa.”

Enemies

Zaballa the Deceiver - Added new attack behavior allowing Zaballa to attack without teleporting.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

Call of Duty Vanguard is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Windows PC via Battle.net. Players can jump right into Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone for free today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far