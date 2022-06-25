JGOD discusses ‘broken’ Warzone SMG attachments to equip in Call of Duty Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone’s latest season, Mercenaries of Fortune, is now live. The fourth season of Warzone Pacific and Vanguard witnessed the introduction of a new meta with powerful SMGs like the Marco 5 and H4 Blixen now available in-game, capable of decimating enemies at close range. In fact, these SMGs are already dominating the Warzone battlefield with their recoil control and high damage output.

Claim what's yours and drop into Mercenaries of Fortune on June 22nd in

JGOD, one of COD’s most popular analytical YouTubers, provides in-depth guides and analyses of every new weapon and meta that arrives along with Call of Duty’s updates. Interestingly, he recently discovered a new way to maximize the potential of Vanguard SMGs currently. This article discusses the best attachments to run with any Vanguard SMG to increase a player’s movement speed, both tactical and normal sprints.

JGOD reveals the must-have attachments on Call of Duty Vanguard SMGs to maximize movement speed

Submachine Guns have always been the Call of Duty community’s favorite choice for a secondary weapon. Since SMGs thrive in close-range fights and some of them even prove beneficial in mid-range combat, they are generally used as a support weapon for sniper rifles or to finish off downed enemies.

However, with the introduction of Warzone Pacific, Vanguard weapons have joined Call of Duty Warzone’s immense list of customizable loadouts. With the unique ability to equip ten attachments to a single weapon, Vanguard SMGs have quickly replaced both the Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (2020) submachine guns.

With the launch of Season 4 in Warzone, JGOD has discovered that Vanguard SMGs can be customized to such an extent that they surpass any other weapon class in terms of movement speed, clearly disrupting the current meta. This is mainly because of these particular Vanguard attachments:

The Marco 5 available in Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Kurz 36 Round Mags

8mm Kurz 36 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Stock: Botti HF Folding

Botti HF Folding Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

This loadout is designed with reference to the Marco 5, that was released with the launch of Mercenaries of Fortune, since this weapon is currently climbing up the ranks in terms of popularity and competitive viability. Firstly, the Recoil Booster and Slate Reflector Optic attachments do not buff this weapon's movement speed, but are simply used to control the strong recoil and aiming stability issues players might face with the Marco 5.

The Perfetto Lesto 355mm barrel, which comes with the Marco 5, increases the mobility of this weapon in terms of ADS speed and movement speed. However, it does make the weapon somewhat difficult to control at longer ranges. To balance this out, the Botti HF Folding Stock attachment increases the accuracy of a player's initial shots by diminishing the recoil while simultaneously providing movement speed.

JGOD claims that the Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel and the Taped Grip rear grip are the two attachments that are a must-have for any SMG to maximize their movement speed. The Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel buffs the weapon's ADS speed and movement speed, while the Taped Grip rear grip, which JGOD refers to as "inherently broken", was recently buffed to become 'meta' and can now be equipped on both SMGs and rifles.

When it comes to perks, Momentum as Perk 1 and Quick as Perk 2 is another potent combination. The Momentum perk allows players to gain a speed boost shortly after killing an enemy and is of great use when disengaging from gunfights. Similarly, Quick increases the player's overall sprint speed when a weapon is equipped.

The 8mm Kurz 36 Round Mags increases not only the movement speed but bullet velocity, penetration, and damage range as well. To top it all off, the Subsonic ammunition allows for a quieter and stealthier experience. Overall, this loadout provides players with additional movement speed that is almost double the norm, with the general movement speed while wielding SMGs being an average of 4.95 m/s.

Call of Duty Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune” is currently live on both Warzone and Vanguard, and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

